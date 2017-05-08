Fitch Affirms Coventry Building Society at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Coventry Building Society's (CBS) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A'/'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. Fitch has assigned a 'A(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) to CBS as part of its roll-out of DCRs in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and express Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to default under derivative contracts with third-party, non-government counterparties. The rating actions are part of Fitch's periodic review of the UK Building Societies. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS The IDRs, DCR, VR and senior debt ratings reflect the society's conservative risk appetite, driven by its focus on low-risk, low loan-to-value (LTV) prime residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage loans. They also reflect the society's limited franchise and concentration of its business on the UK housing market. CBS's strategy is focussed on achieving stable and consistent profitability through a high growth, low-margin, low-cost and ultimately low impairment charges business model. The society's low risk appetite has resulted in consistently strong asset quality through the economic cycle. We do not believe the society's small portfolio of legacy commercial and specialist residential loans is a material risk to asset quality. While reserve coverage of impaired loans is low by sector standards, we believe this is offset by the low average LTV of its loan book. Consequently, write-offs have been minimal to date. CBS has maintained its profitability despite low interest rates and its undiversified income sources. We expect competitive pressures in the mortgage market to continue in 2017 which, coupled with limited scope to reduce funding costs, is likely to result in a decline in the society's net interest margin. In light of this trend, the society's continuing ability to control costs, e.g. through a limited branch network, will remain key to sustaining sound profitability. CBS's capitalisation is sound because of the low-risk nature of its loan book and sound internal capital generation. The society reported a common equity Tier one (CET1) ratio of 32.2% at end-2016, calculated on an internal ratings-based approach. The society's CET1 ratio benefits from the low risk weights of its loan book, but CBS's sound capitalisation is also demonstrated by its 4.1% regulatory leverage ratio at end-2016. Liquidity is strong. Liquidity buffers consist of cash at the Bank of England and UK government bonds. CBS also benefits from access to contingent liquidity from the Bank of England. The society is mainly deposit-funded, but it also has good access to wholesale funding, with covered bonds, senior unsecured and subordinated debt outstanding. The society has also accessed funding through the government's Funding for Lending Scheme and intends to use Term Funding Scheme. CBS's Long-Term IDR is not rated above its VR despite significant layers of subordinated debt, mostly in the form of AT1 instruments. This is because, in Fitch's opinion, the Long-Term IDR would not achieve a higher level than the current 'A' if CBS's junior debt buffer was in the form of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) rather than debt. This is primarily because of the society's business model that is concentrated on mortgage lending. We have assigned a DCR to CBS because it is a counterparty to Fitch-rated transactions. The DCR is at the same level as the Long-Term IDR because under UK legislation, derivative counterparties have no preferential status over other senior obligations in a resolution scenario. SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF) CBS's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors cannot rely on extraordinary support from the UK authorities in the event the society becomes non-viable given UK legislation and regulations that provide a framework that is likely to require senior creditors to participate in losses after a failure and because of the society's low systemic importance. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES CBS's AT1 securities are rated five notches below its VR: two notches for loss severity to reflect the conversion into core capital deferred shares (CCDS) on breach of a 7% CRD IV CET1 ratio, and three notches for non-performance risk, reflecting the instruments' fully discretionary interest payments. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs, VR, DCRs AND SENIOR DEBT CBS's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are primarily sensitive to structural deterioration in profitability, through tighter margins and higher loan impairment charges, as well as weaker asset quality. This could be caused by a material weakening of the operating environment in the UK if the economic environment deteriorates substantially following the UK's decision to leave the EU. The VR and IDRs are also sensitive to an increase in the society's risk appetite, which could give rise to higher LICs, or through an increase in its cost base, either of which could lead to a material weakening in operating profitability. The society's ratings could also come under pressure if higher regulatory capital requirements, which could include a potential capital floor on BTL risk-weighting based on the revised standardized approach, put pressure on its low-risk business model. A weakening of the prospects for BTL lending could also put CBS's ratings under pressure given the society's exposure to this segment. An upgrade of the VR is unlikely because Fitch views the society's business model, which is concentrated on the UK residential mortgage lending and the savings market, as less diversified than that of its more highly rated UK peers. The Long-Term IDR could be affirmed after a downgrade of the VR if the qualifying junior debt buffer is sufficiently high to warrant an uplift at that rating level. The DCR is sensitive to changes in CBS's Long-Term IDRs. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Fitch does not expect any changes to the SR and the SRF given the low systemic importance of the building society as well as the legislation in place that is likely to require senior creditors to participate in losses for resolving CBS. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The AT1 rating is primarily sensitive to changes in the VR from which it is notched. The rating is also sensitive to a change in its notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of its non-performance relative to the risk captured in the VR. The rating is also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of the instrument's loss severity, which could reflect a change in the expected treatment of liability classes during a resolution. The rating actions are as follows: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'A(dcr)' Senior unsecured EMTN programme and notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Additional Tier 1 securities: affirmed at 'BB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Joanna Drobnik, CFA Director +44 20 3530 1318 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Patrick Golling Analyst +44 20 3530 1772 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001