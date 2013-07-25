Fitch Affirms Cox Enterprises and Cox Communications IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB+' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for Cox Enterprises, Inc. (CEI) and its wholly owned subsidiary Cox Communications, Inc. (CCI). In addition, Fitch has affirmed the individual issue ratings of CEI and its subsidiaries (as outlined below). The Rating Outlook is Stable. As of March 31, 2013, CEI had approximately $11.2 billion of debt outstanding including approximately $8.3 billion outstanding at CCI. KEY RATING DRIVERS: --The ratings continue to be anchored by CCI's cable business. --There is a limited level of flexibility within the current ratings to accommodate a shift in the company's capital allocation strategy to favor investments outside of the core cable business and shareholder-friendly activities. --Fitch expects the company's capital allocation policy will remain consistent with the current ratings. --Fitch acknowledges that the absence of a formal dividend policy creates uncertainty and elevates event risk. --Fitch links the IDRs of CCI and CEI in accordance with its 'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' criteria. The ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation that CEI will maintain its leverage at or near the current level and commitment to a capital structure reflective of strong investment grade ratings. Fitch believes that acquisitions will remain a part of the company's growth strategy as the company seeks to grow and diversify its businesses. The ratings also reflect Fitch's opinion that any transactions that increase leverage beyond 2.5x will be followed by a period of focused deleveraging to bring leverage back in line with expectations for the current ratings. CEI's leverage was 2.0x as of March 31, 2013 versus 2.1x as of March 31, 2012 and 2.3x on March 31, 2011, calculated in accordance with CEI's credit facility (excluding Manheim securitized debt). CEI's leverage, based on Fitch's standard leverage calculation, was 2.34x as of the LTM period ended March 31, 2013, which was in line with 2.39x as of year-end 2012 and 2.43x as of the LTM period ended March 31, 2012. Consolidated leverage adjusted for CCI's $1.5 billion issuance of senior unsecured notes in April 2013 and subsequent repayment of its 4.625% senior notes due 2013 would be 2.53x. Fitch expects leverage will remain consistent with current levels during the remainder of 2013. Leverage within CCI was 2.3x as of the LTM period March 31, 2013 and 2.55x pro forma for the April 2013 debt issuance and repayment of the 4.625% senior notes due 2013. Fitch expects the company's capital allocation policy will remain consistent with the current ratings. CEI's capital allocation strategy places high priority on investment in its core businesses (CCI, AutoTrader, and Manheim). Fitch acknowledges the absence of a formal dividend policy creates uncertainty and elevates event risk and that there is a limited level of flexibility within the current ratings to accommodate a shift in the company's capital allocation policy to favor investments outside its core businesses and shareholder-friendly activities. Future dividend payments will likely be made within the context of the company's leverage target, current ratings, anticipated free cash flow (FCF) generation, and the scale and scope of internal or external investment opportunities. Fitch's ratings reflect the size and strong competitive position of CCI, the company's largest business segment and the third-largest cable multiple system operator (MSO) in the U.S. The operating leverage inherent in CCI's cable business along with stable capital intensity enable the company to generate consistent levels of FCF before dividends to CEI, and provide CEI with significant financial flexibility. CCI's operating profile derives its strength from its formidable subscriber clustering profile in the company's seven primary markets located in 18 states, and growing revenue diversity as the result of the ongoing success of its commercial business. In Fitch's opinion CEI's cable business, and the cable industry overall, has proven to be resilient to persistent competitive pressures and a weak economic recovery characterized by continued soft employment markets. Within the cable business, ratings concerns are centered on the company's ability to adapt to changing competitive dynamics and maintain its relative market position given the challenging competitive environment. The competitive pressure associated with the service overlap among the different telecommunications service providers, while intense, is not expected to materially change during the ratings horizon. Fitch believes CCI will be challenged to offset anticipated video subscriber losses with price increases to maintain or grow video service revenues over the ratings horizon. The slower growth reflects the high penetration of pay-TV households, the mature video service product, tepid economic and housing recovery and to a lesser extent competition from alternative distribution platforms. The slower subscriber growth metrics together with ongoing programming cost inflation may limit the company's ability to expand operating margins. In Fitch's opinion, innovative service offerings such as the company's deployment of a trial WI-FI broadband wireless network, improved service offerings such as the company's new program guide and the emergence of video-over-IP applications enhance the company's competitive position. The emergence of alternative methods for the distribution, storage and consumption of video content, attributable in large part to technology advances, has driven changes in consumer behavior that present both risks and opportunities to CCI and CEI. Consumers of media continually seek more control over when, how and where content is consumed, which, over time will lead to changes to the existing business model. While potentially disruptive, Fitch does not expect changing consumer behavior to upend traditional distribution or consumption over the near term. The ratings recognize the diversification and market leading positions of CEI's businesses, while acknowledging that some of these businesses remain exposed to moderate cyclical and secular pressures. Fitch expects organic growth at Cox Media Group to remain challenged as stability in television and increasing retransmission revenue is offset by pressures on newspapers, Valpak, and, to a lesser radio. The company's ongoing efforts to streamline and consolidate the business, and its recent efforts to focus on larger markets, could drive moderate margin improvement going forward. Organic revenue growth at AutoTrader.com is driven by the continued migration of buyers to the internet while Manheim benefits from a stable used car market. Overall, CEI's financial flexibility and liquidity position are solid considering its ability to generate consistent levels of FCF. Fitch expects that CCI will generate the majority of CEI's consolidated revenues and cash flow but notes that each of CEI's segments is positioned to generate positive FCF over Fitch's ratings horizon. During the LTM ended March 31, 2013, CEI generated approximately $914.5 million of FCF. Going forward Fitch expects that modest revenue growth and margin expansion will position the company to generate FCF in excess of $1 billion annually. CEI's liquidity position was supported by $704 million of cash on hand as of March 31, 2012 ($607 million at CCI), anticipated FCF generation, and the borrowing capacity under the company's $2 billion revolver maturing July 2016, all of which was available as of March 31, 2013. Either CEI or CCI may borrow up to $2 billion, provided that the aggregate amount outstanding under the facility cannot exceed $2 billion. CEI and CCI are each severally, but not jointly, liable for their respective borrowing. CEI has the ability to access the cash flows from all of its subsidiaries (restricted or unrestricted) with the exception of ATC in accordance with the ATC credit agreement. CEI's credit agreement does not limit dividends from its unrestricted subsidiaries (Cox Communications and ATC) as long as leverage (calculated in accordance with covenants) is below 5.0x. Financial flexibility is further enhanced by CCI's stable and recurring FCF, which totaled nearly $1.3 billion before dividends to CEI during the LTM ended March 31, 2013. CEI's maturity schedule is manageable and Fitch believes that the company has sufficient financial flexibility through expected FCF generation, available borrowing capacity from the revolver, and capital market access to address near-term maturities. Following the $600 million of debt maturing during 2013 at CCI (which was refinanced with the current issuance), CEI's maturity schedule includes approximately $23 million during the remainder of 2013, $485 million during 2014 (including $400 million at CCI) and $980 million during 2015 (including $600 million at CCI). Fitch links the IDRs of CCI and CEI in accordance with its criteria. While no cross defaults or cross guarantees exist between the entities, Fitch believes that CCI's probability of default would be understated (i.e. rated higher) if it did not consider CEI's businesses and weaker credit profile. At the same time, it would overstate CEI's probability of default if the rating only incorporated the CEI businesses on a standalone basis and did not consider potential upstream cash flows CEI could access in distress. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Positive: Fitch does not anticipate further ratings upside. An upgrade would only come with a commitment to, and a credible rationale for, a substantially tighter leverage target, which is not expected. Negative: Such rating actions would occur in tandem with a change in the company's capital structure policy or an event such as a debt-financed dividend or leveraging acquisition that would drive leverage towards 3.0x (as calculated by CEI) for a sustained period of time, with no credible plan to delever back to 2.5x over a 12-24-month timeframe. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Cox Enterprises, Inc. --IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. Cox Communications, Inc. --IDR at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'. Contact: Primary Analyst David Peterson Senior Director +1-312-368-3177 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. 