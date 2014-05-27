RPT-Fitch Affirms CPC Corporation, Taiwan at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 27 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed CPC Corporation, Taiwan’s (CPC) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘A+'. The Outlook is Stable. All of CPC’s other ratings have also been affirmed. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Closely Linked to Sovereign: The ratings of CPC are equalised with Taiwan’s sovereign ratings (Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: A+/Stable; Long-Term Local Currency IDR: AA-/Stable) because of its very close linkage to the sovereign. Although there is no explicit guarantee from the sovereign, the operational and strategic ties between CPC and the government are strong.

Fully Controlled Policy Vehicle: In Fitch’s opinion, the Taiwanese government uses CPC as one of its essential public service vehicles. CPC has a public service obligation to provide adequate natural gas, petrochemical products, and refined oil products to the Taiwanese economy. CPC acts as an important policy tool of the government in keeping oil product prices below market prices to combat inflation.

Privatization Remote: Privatization is unlikely within the next four years unless CPC obtains consent from the government and its labour union to kick-start the process. Privatizing CPC would require the government to find another platform or mechanism to perform oil and gas related public services and to influence the domestic prices of refined oil products.

Financial Fundamentals Weak: CPC’s standalone creditworthiness is materially constrained by its policy tool status. Its 2013 EBITDA turned positive at TWD25.7bn after two continuous years of EBITDA losses. The EBITDA losses of TWD24.5bn in 2011 and TWD17.8bn in 2012 were largely due to the refined oil product price controls by the government, which prevented CPC from passing on rising costs to end-users. Fitch expects the company’s cash generation capacity to remain low in the short to medium term and its EBITDA margin at around low single digits, similar to the 2.2% in 2013, provided global oil prices remain stable.

Material Capex and Acquisition Program: Another constraint to CPC’s standalone credit profile is its significant capex and acquisition plan. CPC plans to expand its refining, petrochemical and other mid-stream related facilities as well as acquire upstream oil and gas interests. Fitch expects its total capex and acquisition spending for the next two years (2014-2015) to be around the same level as 2012-2013, which would continue to put pressure on the company’s credit metrics.

Dominant Player in Taiwan: CPC’s standalone credit profile is supported by its strong market position. It is the only integrated oil and gas company in Taiwan, although its upstream operation is insignificant. CPC’s market share in refined oil products is about 80%, and the company is the only natural gas importer in Taiwan.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

-Negative rating action on the Taiwan sovereign

-Significant weakening of linkages between CPC and the sovereign (such as privatization)

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action, include

-Positive rating action on the Taiwan sovereign

FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS

CPC

Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at ‘F1’

Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at ‘AA-'; Outlook Stable

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at ‘AAA(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at ‘F1+(twn)’

Senior unsecured National Ratings affirmed at ‘AAA(twn)'