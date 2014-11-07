Fitch Affirms Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH's OFH at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH's (CA HL SFH) EUR20.1bn Obligations de Financement de l'Habitat (OFH) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AAA' rating is based on Credit Agricole SA's (CA SA) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A'/Stable - acting as reference IDR for this programme - an unchanged IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high discontinuity risk) and on the programme's 82% asset percentage (AP) used for the purpose of the asset cover test over the last 12 months. This level provides more protection than the updated 'AAA' breakeven AP of 84%. The Stable Outlook on the OFH reflects that on CA SA's IDR and on French residential asset performance. The Rating Watch Negative on the French sovereign IDR does not impact the Stable Outlook on the OFH as CA SA's Long-term IDR is based on the bank's Viability Rating of 'a', which excludes any sovereign support. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP has decreased to 84% from 93%, following the termination of the programme's interest rate swaps over the course of September 2014. Only OFH denominated in Swiss francs (5% of outstanding bonds) remain hedged by cross-currency swaps. The 84% 'AAA' breakeven AP is equivalent to a 19% 'AAA' breakeven overcollateralisation (OC). It is driven by the cash flow valuation component of 10.7% (compared with 1% previously), as a result of the now large open interest rate position. The second driver is the cover pool's credit loss of 7.5% (broadly stable compared with 7.3% in our previous analysis) followed by the asset disposal loss component of 4.7% (compared with 1.8% previously). This increase results from higher modelled maturity mismatches, as low prepayments are now driving the results instead of high prepayments in the previous analysis. This rating considers a two-notch uplift for recoveries given default on a 'AA' tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis. The asset disposal loss component is in line with the 'AA' rating scenario that is tested for timely payments, while the other breakeven OC components represent 'AAA' stresses. This, plus Fitch's testing for at least 91% recoveries rather than 100% to assign two notches credit for recoveries given default, is why the sum of the breakeven OC drivers is higher than CA HL SFH's 'AAA' breakeven OC. The D-Cap of 3 remains unchanged, but the assessment of the privileged derivatives risk component was revised to 'low' from 'moderate' as the termination of interest rate swaps reduces the materiality of derivatives within the structure. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) CA SA's IDR is downgraded to 'BBB' or below; (ii) the total number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is reduced to two or lower; (iii) the level of AP that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis increases above Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP of 84%. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Francois-Xavier Deucher, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 72 Fitch France SAS 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Stanislas de Bazelaire Analyst +44 203 530 1648 Committee Chairperson Emmanuelle Ricordeau Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 48 