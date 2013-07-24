Fitch Affirms Credit du Nord at 'A', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit du Nord's (CN) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1', Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+' and Support Rating (SR) at '1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT CN's IDRs (and senior debt) are driven by Fitch's view that there is an extremely high probability of support from its 100% shareholder, Societe Generale (SG, A/Stable/F1) and as such are aligned with SG's. SG's IDRs are based on potential support available from the French state in case of need. In Fitch's view, this support would flow through to CN, as an important contributor to SG group's French retail and commercial banking network. For this reason, CN's IDRs (and senior debt) are equalised with SG's. CN is core to SG's overall domestic retail banking strategy. CN, which operates under its own name and through a network of eight regional commercial banks, is an integral part of SG's French retail business and generates one-quarter of SG's domestic retail banking operating profit. CN's management is strongly integrated within SG, which oversees CN's credit, market and liquidity risk policies and provides CN with its expertise in management and risk tools. CN is of limited size relative to SG (5% of total assets), which makes financial support from SG easier to provide, even if SG faced financial stress. This consideration is an additional factor driving Fitch's equalisation of CN's IDRs with SG's. Unless CN's integration with or strategic importance to SG diminishes, which is extremely unlikely, CN's IDRs will continue to move in tandem with SG's. The Stable Outlook on CN's Long-term IDR is aligned with SG's and indirectly reflects the Stable Outlook on France's Long-term IDR, given that SG's Long-term IDR is based on potential support from the French state. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT CN's IDRs (and senior debt) are sensitive to a change in SG's IDRs. Unless its integration with or strategic importance to SG diminishes, CN's IDRs will continue to move in tandem with SG's. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING CN's Support Rating of '1' reflects Fitch's view that there is an extremely high probability that SG would support CN in case of need, given the full ownership by SG, CN's strong integration with SG, and its contribution to SG's retail banking profitability. RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING The Support Rating would be downgraded if Fitch reassessed SG's propensity to provide timely support to CN, or if SG's capacity to provide support, as assessed by its 'A' Long-term IDR, was significantly altered. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR CN's VR reflects management's ability to deliver recurring profitability in a difficult operating environment due to its solid retail franchise, sound business profile, and conservative market and liquidity risk management. It also factors in a relative dependence -albeit declining- on short-term wholesale funding, only average asset quality and only acceptable capital ratios. CN's profitability should be lower in 2013 than 2012 due to decreased lending activity and higher impairment charges, given subdued economic prospects in France. However, CN's ability to maintain comfortable margins and control operating costs should offset pressures and enable CN to record satisfactory profitability ratios. CN's credit risk, which is the main risk the bank is exposed to, is of acceptable quality. Impaired lending accounts for a higher proportion of gross loans for CN (6.3% at end-Q113) than the average for the French retail banks, mainly because CN has a larger share of higher risk SMEs and professionals in its loan book. The 56.8% reserve coverage ratio on impaired loans and the 35% unreserved loans/equity ratio compares unfavourably with French retail banks. However, Fitch views it as acceptable given the bank's track record of low charge-offs. CN has an acceptable funding profile. It has some dependence on short-term wholesale funding (around EUR3bn in certificates of deposits -CDs - at end-Q113), but the bank is progressively replacing CDs with medium-term debt. In Q113, CN focused on building a comfortable buffer against potential liquidity pressures (EUR7.5bn of assets repo-able with the ECB at end-Q113). Additionally, CN benefits from a solid retail funding base. At end-Q113 client deposits accounted for around two-thirds of CN's funding (excluding equity). CN is not dependent on SG for its financing. The agency considers CN's Fitch core capital ratio (10.5% at end-Q113), to be acceptable in light of the bank's risk profile. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR CN's VR would benefit from stronger capital ratios and from lower impaired loan ratios. Conversely, a marked deterioration in asset quality and/or capital ratios, or higher liquidity risk, would put pressure on the VR. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' VR: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A' BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A' EMTN programme: Long-term affirmed at 'A', Short-term affirmed at 'F1' CDs: affirmed at 'F1' Contact: Primary Analyst Sonia Trabelsi Director +33 1 44 29 91 42 Fitch France S.A.S 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Solena Gloaguen Director +44 20 3530 1126 Committee Chairperson Erwin van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 