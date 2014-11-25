Fitch Affirms Credit Suisse at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Suisse AG's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed Credit Suisse's Short-term IDR at 'F1', Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A'. The agency has also affirmed the ratings of Credit Suisse's holding company (Credit Suisse Group AG) and subsidiaries, as well as all debt ratings. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. On balance, Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable. The 12 banks have continued to strengthen their balance sheets in 9M14. Capitalisation has improved materially over the past two years and liquidity remains sound. This strengthening balances continued pressure on earnings, particularly in securities businesses, and remaining material but unpredictable exposure to conduct and regulatory risks. Fitch forecasts weak growth in the eurozone during 2015 while growth in the US and UK is expected to be somewhat stronger, which should help the GTUBs with a significant presence in these regions. Spikes in market volatility, most recently in October 2014, show that uncertainty remains over how expectations of rising interest rates in the US will affect financial markets. Our expectation is that rises in interest rates will be gradual and would follow improved prospects for the economy, which should help business volumes. Sharp and unexpected hikes in US interest rates would likely result in increased market volatility and, consequently, additional pressure on banks' earnings, although we believe that the GTUBs' risk appetite has declined. Lower risk appetite should help the banks avoid material losses on trading positions but an adverse operating environment could result in a change of our outlook if earnings prospects suffer materially. For eurozone-focused banks, a prolonged deflationary scenario would put pressure on earnings and could result in a changed outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT Credit Suisse's IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone strength as reflected in its VR. The VR reflects the bank's sizeable and potentially more volatile securities businesses as well as more stable earnings from its solid global wealth and asset management franchises and from its strong domestic corporate and retail banking business. The VR and IDRs also take into account Credit Suisse's adequate core capitalisation as well as significant additional loss-absorbing buffers available to senior counterparties in the form of CHF17.6bn (equating to 6% of end-3Q14 risk-weighted assets, RWA) Basel III-compliant high- and low-trigger buffer capital notes. While current leverage ratios are at the lower end of its GTUB peer group, its revised end-2015 leverage ratio target (which implies a Basel Tier 1 leverage of around 4%) is in line with its peer group. The VR and IDRs further reflect our view that Credit Suisse's strategy to exit non-core businesses in its investment bank was well executed and that its overall risk controls and underwriting standards remain sound. While both litigation expense and litigation exposure have been reduced following the settlement with the U.S. authorities over the latter's investigation into tax evasion and avoidance in 2Q14, we expect litigation costs to remain elevated, similar to its peers, in the short- to medium-term, highlighting Credit Suisse's continued exposure to litigation and conduct risks. Credit Suisse has not yet reached its profitability targets but a combination of further progress towards its cost-cutting target, notably in its private banking businesses, and a reduced drag from its non-strategic units should help the bank achieve its targets. However, revenue generation will, in our view, continue to be challenging, both in wealth management and most investment banking businesses. The Stable Outlook on Credit Suisse's Long-term IDR reflects our expectation that the bank will achieve its financial targets, including its revised leverage ratio target, that earnings volatility in its investment bank will remain moderate and that any incremental litigation- or conduct-related charges will not represent a significant setback to its capital and leverage ratio build-up. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT We expect Credit Suisse to continue allocating additional capital and resources to its less volatile wealth management and Swiss businesses, progressing towards a 50:50 RWA split between its investment bank and its non-investment banking activities (60:40 at end-3Q14 excluding corporate centre). However, Credit Suisse will likely remain among the GTUBs more reliant on securities businesses, which means that an upgrade of its VR is unlikely. Credit Suisse has a strong track record in managing risks in its business units and we consider a material increase in the bank's risk appetite unlikely in the short- to medium-term given its RWA and leverage exposure targets. Within its repositioned investment bank, Credit Suisse increasingly relies on its strong leveraged loans and securitised products business. A material increase in risk appetite in these businesses, including loosening underwriting standards, could result in downward pressure on the bank's VR. Despite a concentration on fixed income sales and trading (accounting for 45% of IB revenue in 9M14) we expect Credit Suisse's investment bank to be sufficiently diversified to generate adequate returns in most operating environments. Should earnings or risk volatility in Credit Suisse's investment bank be higher than expected by us, this would be negative for the bank's VR. We consider Credit Suisse's domestic loan book, which is the bank's largest credit risk concentration, to be of sound quality and do not expect it to have a significant influence on the bank's VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Credit Suisse's SR and SRF are based on Fitch's expectation that there remains an extremely high probability that Switzerland (AAA/Stable) would support Credit Suisse, if required, until the mechanism for resolving a large global systemically important bank (G-SIB) becomes operational. This expectation primarily reflects Switzerland's extremely high ability to support its large banks. Specific to Credit Suisse, our view of support likelihood is based mostly on its systemic importance in Switzerland as the country's second-largest bank, its global interconnectedness given its size and operations in wealth management and investment banking, significant deposit market share and its position as a key provider of financial services to the Swiss economy. However, legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives are reaching a point where a resolution of a G-SIB can be achieved without excessive disruption to financial markets, and it is probable that senior creditors will incur losses ahead of the state should such a resolution scenario arise. Fitch considers the bank resolution agenda in Switzerland to be well-advanced compared with most other developed countries and once finalised we expect the Financial Stability Board's (FSB) November 2014 proposals for total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) to be implemented swiftly in Switzerland given the Swiss authorities' continued focus on revising the country's "too big to fail" legislative framework. In a move signalling further progress in making the bank "resolvable", Credit Suisse has announced the establishment of a separate legal entity for its Swiss businesses. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Credit Suisse's SR and SRF are primarily sensitive to legislative and regulatory developments in Switzerland. Once resolution tools and mechanisms are put in place, they will become an overriding factor in our support-driven ratings, and we expect to downgrade Credit Suisse's SR to '5' and revise its SRF to 'No Floor' during the first half of 2015. The revision of the bank's SRF will not affect Credit Suisse's Long- and Short-term IDRs of 'A' and 'F1', respectively, as these are based on its VR of 'a'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by Credit Suisse, Credit Suisse Group AG and by various issuing vehicles are all notched down from the VRs of Credit Suisse or Credit Suisse Group AG in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in the VRs of Credit Suisse or Credit Suisse Group AG. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the issuers' VRs. This might reflect a change in capital management in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY Credit Suisse Group AG's IDRs and VR are equalised with those of Credit Suisse and reflect its role as the bank holding company and modest double leverage at end-2013 at holding company level (around 105% according to our calculation, well within our usual notching threshold of 120%). Based on current FSB proposals, Credit Suisse will, in our view, have to issue significant amounts of TLAC debt. Since management has announced that all TLAC debt will be issued out of the holding company in line with a single-point-of-entry approach, the gradual build-up of this additional buffer for the operating banks' senior creditors could affect the relative positions of creditors of the holding company and of the operating bank. Credit Suisse Group AG's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that support from the Swiss authorities for the holding company is possible, but cannot be relied on, primarily because of the holding company's low systemic importance on a standalone basis. As the SRF is 'No Floor', the holding company's Long-term IDR is driven solely by its VR and is therefore primarily sensitive to the same drivers as Credit Suisse's VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY Credit Suisse International (CSI) is a UK-based wholly-owned subsidiary of Credit Suisse Group AG, and Credit Suisse (USA) Inc. (CSUSA) is the group's main US-based broker-dealer. Their IDRs are equalised with Credit Suisse's and reflect support from their parent, as Fitch views them as core to the group's strategy in its investment banking business and integrated into the group's securities operations. The IDRs of Credit Suisse New York branch are at the same level as those of Credit Suisse as the branch is part of the same legal entity without any country risk restrictionsand also because no country risk considerations apply.. CSI is incorporated as an unlimited liability company, which underpins Fitch's view that there is an extremely high probability that it would receive support from its parent, if needed. In 2007, CSUSA's parent companies (Credit Suisse and Credit Suisse Group AG) issued full, unconditional and several guarantees for the company's outstanding SEC-registered debt securities, which in Fitch's opinion demonstrates the important role of the subsidiary and the extremely high probability that it would be supported, if needed. As CSI's and CSUSA's IDRs are equalised with Credit Suisse's, they are primarily sensitive to changes in the parent's IDR. The subsidiaries' IDRs are also sensitive to changes in the parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently does not expect. In addition, while we expect Credit Suisse's legal entity structure to evolve in the short- to medium-term, we do not expect Credit Suisse's propensity to support its main subsidiaries to change as a result. 