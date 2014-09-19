Fitch Affirms Credit Suisse Bond and Eolo Investments B.V. 2009-2

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed two credit-linked notes (CLNs) as listed below: USD100m Credit Suisse Bond with Japan CDS - CLN due 20 March 2015, affirmed at 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable EUR128m Eolo Investments B.V 2009-2 floating rate notes due October 2015, affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable (XS0423041150) KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Credit Suisse Bond with Japan Credit Linked Notes reflects the transaction's credit links to Credit Suisse International (A/Stable/F1) and Japan's Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) (A+/Negative/F1+). Eolo Investments B.V 2009-2 floating rate notes have exposure to one risk presenting entity, Credit Suisse International (CSI). Their rating is therefore directly linked to CSI's rating. As CSI's rating has remained unchanged since the previous review the rating on the notes has been affirmed at 'Asf'. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch monitors the performance of the underlying risk-presenting entities and adjusts the rating of each transaction accordingly. Fitch tested the impact of one and two notch downgrades to each of the risk presenting entities for each transaction. Eolo Investments B.V 2009-2 is directly linked to CSI so these sensitivities resulted in downgrades of one and two notches respectively. The worst case scenarios for Credit Suisse Bond with Japan Credit Linked Notes were a two notch downgrade to CSI and a two notch downgrade to both CSI and Japan's Long-term IDR. These scenarios both resulted in a two notch downgrade for the transaction. All other scenarios either resulted in a one notch downgrade or no change. Contacts: Lead Surveillance Analyst Alexander Blishen Analyst +44 20 3530 1354 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Andy Brewer Senior Director +44 20 3530 1005 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria 'Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes', dated 19 Feb 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 14 May, 2014; both available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Rating Criteria for Single- and Multi-Name Credit-Linked Notes here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.