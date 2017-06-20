(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MILAN, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credito
Emiliano's
(Credem) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and
Viability Rating
(VR) at 'bbb'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this rating action commentary.
Fitch has assigned a 'BBB(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating
(DCR) to Credem
as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative
counterparties in
western Europe and the US as the bank is a swap counterparty to
Fitch-rated
transactions. DCRs are issuer ratings and express Fitch's view
of banks'
relative vulnerability to default under derivative contracts
with third-party,
non-government counterparties.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND DCR
The IDRs, VR, senior debt rating and DCR of Credem reflect its
diversified and
stable business model, which has to date resulted in a more
resilient
profitability and healthier asset quality than its Italian
peers.
Credem's company profile has helped the bank to generate stable
fees and
commissions, with income from its wealth management and
insurance businesses
providing a cushion to protect the bank from the impact of
current low interest
rates on profitability. Strong underwriting standards and a low
risk appetite
have also helped to keep loan impairment charges low and stable
during a time of
high loan impairments in the Italian banking sector and have
helped support
profitability.
Operating costs, however, are high at Credem, both as a
proportion of revenues
and of assets, and have been affected by the bank's highly
centralised loan
approval process, investments in IT systems, controls,
compliance structures and
expansion of its sales network.
Credem's resilient profitability has kept internal capital
generation sound. We
view capitalisation as being in line with the bank's risk
profile, with a strong
buffer maintained between the bank's 13.7% end-2016 phased-in
CET1 capital ratio
and minimum regulatory requirements. Fitch believes that
maintaining
capitalisation higher than minimum requirements is justified at
Credem due to
unreserved impaired loans moderately weighing on capitalisation
(at end-2016
these were equal to about 38% of Fitch Core Capital).
Credem's asset quality is healthy, particularly in light of the
high level of
non-performing loans in Italy. Credem reported a gross impaired
loans/ gross
loans ratio of about 5.6% at end-2016, and we believe that this
has been
achieved by strong underwriting standards towards domestic SMEs
and by avoiding
single-name and industry concentrations. The bank has been able
to reduce
impaired loans through small amounts of write-offs and sales
every year, which,
however, has resulted in below-average impairment reserve
coverage. Sales have
generally been achieved at book value.
We view Credem's funding as stable. Funding benefits from a
solid core customer
deposit base and deposits have benefited recently from inflows
from distressed
Italian banks. Funding is undiversified and apart from deposits
consists largely
of covered bonds and funding from the ECB's Targeted Long-term
Refinancing
Operations (TLTROs). The bank has some outstanding retail bonds
but is no longer
issuing these. Its liquidity is supported by good access to
central bank
facilities. The bank's 'F2' Short-Term IDR is the higher of the
two
possibilities for a 'BBB' Long-Term IDR to reflect the strength
of the bank's
short-term liquidity.
The DCR is at the same level as the Long-Term IDR because in
Italy derivative
counterparties have no preferential legal status over other
senior obligations.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's view that
senior creditors cannot rely on receiving full extraordinary
support from the
sovereign if a bank becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism for eurozone banks
provide a
framework for resolving banks that require senior creditors to
participate in
losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving
sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Credem's subordinated Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the
bank's VR for
loss severity to reflect below-average recovery prospects. No
notching is
applied for incremental non-performance risk because write-down
of the notes
will only occur once the point of non-viability is reached and
there is no
coupon flexibility prior to non-viability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRS, SENIOR DEBT AND DCR
Credem's ratings are primarily sensitive to a material
deterioration in asset
quality, which could be the result of an unexpected weakening of
underwriting
standards, or to a further deterioration of the domestic
economy. Ratings could
also be downgraded if capitalisation falls as a result of strong
loan growth or
if the bank increases its risk appetite.
Given the bank's purely domestic focus, the bank ratings are
sensitive to
deterioration in the operating environment in Italy and to
Italy's sovereign
rating. Any upgrade of the ratings would require an upgrade of
Italy's sovereign
rating.
Credem's Short-Term IDR would be downgraded if the bank's
liquidity declines or
if, for example it is unable to successfully manage the tapering
of ECB's bond
buying programme and replace central bank funding with market
funding.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support Credem.
While not
impossible, in Fitch's view this is highly unlikely.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt are sensitive to a change in
the bank's VR. The
rating is also sensitive to a change in notching if Fitch
revises its assessment
of loss severity or incremental non-performance risk.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credito Emiliano
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'BBB(dcr)'
Senior unsecured EMTN programme: affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated notes XS1199020295, XS1506498200: affirmed at
'BBB-'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Claudia Nelson
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1191
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Manuela Banfi
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 202
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Stefano Bravi, Milan, Tel: +39 02 879 087 281,
Email:
stefano.bravi@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
