RPT-Fitch affirms Crusade Trust No.2P of 2008 at AAAsf

Aug 7 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Crusade Trust No.2P of 2008’s mortgage-backed, pass-through floating rate notes at ‘AAAsf’. The transaction is a securitisation backed by pools of Australian mortgages originated by Westpac Banking Corporation (Westpac, AA-/Stable/F1+), which became successor in law to St.George Bank Ltd in March 2010. The rating actions are as follows:

AUD11,400m Class A (AU3FN0008728) notes affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable.

KEY RATINGS DRIVERS

Crusade Trust No. 2P of 2008 remains within its substitution period with principal collections being used, at the trust manager’s discretion, to purchase additional receivables or pay down the Class A notes.

30+ days arrears as at 30 June 2013 are 1.2% and below Fitch’s Dinkum Index of 1.48%. The previous 12 month average for 30+ days arrears was 1.29%.

32.4% of the loans within the pool have lender’s mortgage insurance provided by the following insurers: QBE Lenders’ Mortgage Insurance Limited (AA-/Stable), Westpac Lenders Mortgage Insurance Limited (WLMI, formerly St. George Insurance Australia Pty Limited, AA-/Stable), and Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd.

Loans insured by WLMI with an original loan to value ratio over 80% have an aggregate cap on claims of 5% of the original loan balances. This cap is calculated on all St.George Bank branded loans originated by Westpac Banking Corporation per financial year. As at 31 December 2012, the cap had not been breached for any year of origination. Excess spread for this transaction is expected to be sufficient to cover any future losses.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A significant and unexpected increase in delinquencies, defaults and losses would be necessary before any negative rating action would be considered. Credit enhancement levels for the Class A notes can support multiples of the arrears levels reported in the latest investor reports.

This transaction currently has a 10 year revolving period ending in January 2018. Fitch is comfortable with the long revolving period because the portfolio stratifications have not changed significantly since issuance, St. George Bank’s product mix has not materially changed over this same period, and the portfolio is performing as expected.