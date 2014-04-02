Fitch Affirms Danish Covered Bonds Following Criteria Amendments

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Realkredit Danmark's Capital Centres S and T and Danske Bank Category C, D and I covered bonds. The rating actions follow the implementation of the agency's revised Covered Bonds Rating Criteria dated 10 March 2014 to programmes issued by Danish banks. As part of its updated covered bonds analysis, the agency has assigned Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplifts to each programme, where applicable. A full list of rating actions and IDR uplifts for Danish covered bonds is at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS Realkredit Danmark's Capital Centre S covered bonds have been affirmed at' 'AAA'/Stable and the Capital Centre T covered bonds at 'AA+'/Stable as they are not affected by the criteria amendments. This type of covered bonds is not explicitly exempt from bail-in and hence they are not eligible for the IDR uplift. This is in line with Fitch's interpretation of Article 39 1a of the compromise text of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive published on 18 December 2013, which incorporates the possibility of enforcing losses on covered bonds issued by specialised institutions which according to national law are not allowed to receive deposits, as is the case for Realkredit Danmark. Danske Bank's Category C, D, and I covered bonds have been affirmed at 'AAA/Stable' based on the bank's 'A' IDR, a newly assigned IDR uplift of 2, an unchanged D-Cap of 3 (moderate high risk) and overcollateralisation (OC) taken into account by the agency providing more protection than the breakeven OC for the rating. The IDR uplift expresses Fitch's judgement regarding the degree of protection in the event of a bank's resolution that would be available to prevent the source of covered bonds payments switching from the issuer to the cover pool. It is derived from the following factors: Fitch's opinion regarding the relative ease and motivations for resolution methods other than liquidation, the importance of covered bonds to the financial markets in a given jurisdiction and the extent of buffer offered by senior unsecured debt. The possibility of enforcing losses on covered bonds issued under the specialised institutions template when according to national law they cannot receive deposits, means that Fitch does not consider Realkredit Danmark's covered bonds programmes eligible for an IDR uplift, until there is more clarity on the final text of the directive or unless the exemption from bail-in is specified upon the transposition to national legislation. However, the importance of the covered bonds market is taken into consideration in the liquidity gap and systemic risk assessment of their D-Cap. Covered bonds issued by banks under the integrated model can be assigned an IDR uplift. Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other than liquidation for Danske Bank contributes to the IDR uplift assigned to the programmes of Danske Bank Category C, D and I based on Danske Bank's large size in its domestic market. In addition, Fitch classifies Denmark as a covered bond intensive jurisdiction, which justifies another notch uplift. The total IDR uplift for Danske Bank's covered bonds is therefore '2'. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating of Danske Bank's Category C, D and I covered bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the bank's IDR was downgraded by three notches to 'BBB'; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by three categories to 0 (full discontinuity risk); or (iii) the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account fell below the 'AAA' breakeven OC of 28.0% for the Category C covered bonds, 13.0% for the Category D covered bonds and 15.8% for the Category I covered bonds. 