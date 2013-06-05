Fitch Affirms Danske Bank at 'A', Revises Outlook to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Denmark-based Danske Bank's (Danske) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Viability Rating (VR) at 'a' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR has been revised to Stable from Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The revision of the Outlook to Stable reflects Fitch's view that the downside risk from Ireland has been reduced to an easily manageable level in the context of the Danske group and views Danske as able to withstand a further moderate deterioration in Denmark, which Fitch considers possible but does not expect in its base case. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VIABILITY RATING AND SENIOR DEBT Danske's strong Danish and Nordic franchise, solid capitalisation and relatively diversified earnings drive the ratings. The ratings also factor in still challenging economic conditions in Denmark and high loan impairment charges (LICs), particularly for Danske's Irish activities, moderate cost efficiency, and wholesale funding reliance, although the latter is mitigated by a large and liquid domestic funding market. Fitch expects performance to improve slightly in 2013, largely driven by lower LICs, but for higher lending margins to face headwinds from continued depressed deposit margins. LICs still took up just under half of pre-impairment operating profits in Q113, albeit lower than the over 60% seen since 2008. Fitch expects LICs in Danske's Danish operations will remain elevated in 2013, but the non-core operations in Ireland should report lower LICs, particularly towards the end of the year. Management is focusing on boosting profitability via margin increases and containing costs, although new business volume remains sluggish. The Irish real estate crisis made a notable dent in Danske's loan portfolio, and most of the exposures are now classified as non-core and substantial impairment charges have been taken. As the dominant Danish bank, Danske has also been affected by the Danish recession and housing market downturn. Although return to some economic growth remains fragile, Fitch does not expect the economic situation to take a substantial downturn. Fitch expects non-performing loans to flatten out in 2013, driven by a stabilising Danish property market and only limited volume of unimpaired exposures remaining in the non-core business. Danske has significant wholesale funding reliance, like most Nordic peers. Its non-deposit taking subsidiary Realkredit Danmark (A/Stable/F1) largely funds the group's mortgage business, almost exclusively through Danish mortgage bonds. Danske has maintained access to domestic and international funding markets, in particular for its mortgage bonds, although it would be affected by a prolonged dislocation. Fitch believes that Danske will retain a significant liquidity portfolio to mitigate this risk. Danske's capital adequacy ratios compare well with international peers, but lag behind some of its more highly rated Nordic ones. Solid capitalisation mitigates the still weak profitability and asset quality challenges. Leverage is relatively high, with a tangible common equity/tangible assets ratio of around 3.4% at end-March 2013 (improving to 4.3% if adjusting tangible total assets for insurance liabilities and derivative assets). The Stable Outlook reflects Danske's stabilising asset quality position, particularly in Ireland, and the now more limited downside risk from those exposures. Fitch expects that the consequent reduced need for LICs will feed through into improved profitability, which combined with Danske's focus on building capital, should enable the bank to withstand moderate shocks. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT Danske's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around its ability to access wholesale funding markets, and the stabilising asset quality and earnings expectations. An upgrade is unlikely given the already high ratings. The ratings could be downgraded if Danske was unable to competitively access wholesale funding markets, if its Danish business faced a significant deterioration in asset quality materially affecting its capitalisation or if already subdued earnings saw further deterioration. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Danske's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's expectation that there is an extremely high probability that support would be forthcoming from the Danish authorities if required. This is driven by Danske's importance within the Danish financial sector, with around one-third of deposits at end-March 2013. RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any potential change in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of the Danish authorities to provide timely support to the bank. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Danske are all notched down from Danske's VR. The ratings are in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. The three notches from the VR for subordinated debt reflect two notches for non-performance risk and one notch for loss severity. Given that there is no distinction between upper and lower Tier 2 instruments, all subordinated debt is notched by three. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Danske's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect Danske's VR. Any impact on the ratings of the covered bonds issued by Danske will be communicated separately. The rating actions are as follows: Danske Bank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'F1' Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A' Short-term senior debt: affirmed at 'F1' Guaranteed senior debt: affirmed at 'AAA' Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB' Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-' Danske Corporation Commercial Paper Programme: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Contact: Primary Analyst Jens Hallen Director +44 20 3530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 299 174 Committee Chairperson Bridget Gandy Managing Director +44 20 3530 1095 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 