RPT-Fitch Affirms Danske Bank Category C Covered Bonds at 'AAA', Outlook Stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 11 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Danske Bank’s (A/Stable/F1) EUR4.04bn equivalent mortgage covered bonds backed by cover pool C at ‘AAA’ with Stable Outlook following the addition of Norwegian commercial assets to the cover pool. The Stable Outlook on the covered bond ratings reflects the two-notch cushion against a downgrade of Danske Bank’s Issuer Default Rating (IDR).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The Category C covered bonds’ rating is based on Danske Bank’s IDR of ‘A’, an IDR uplift of 2, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk) and an over-collateralisation (OC) of 30.5% which is above Fitch’s breakeven OC of 27.0% for a ‘AAA’ rating, supporting a ‘AA+’ rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and a ‘AAA’ rating after giving credit for recoveries.

Danske Bank added Norwegian commercial assets to the cover pool which previously only contained Swedish commercials loans. The Norwegian commercial assets represent 12% of the total cover pool C balance.

The inclusion of the Norwegian commercial mortgage portfolio has a positive impact on the concentration overall, but given its relatively small size, it does not have significant impact on the expected loss of the portfolio and supporting OC. The Norwegian commercial mortgage loans are well seasoned (about four years) with a current LTV of 50.1%.

The ‘AAA’ break-even OC of 27.0% remains driven by large maturity mismatches between the assets and the covered bonds and by the expected loss on the assets. The expected loss on the combined commercial asset portfolio is 21.9% in a ‘AAA’ rating scenario. The weighted average life (WAL) of the bonds is 2.6 years while the WAL of the assets is assumed to be 11 years.

RATING SENSITVITIES

The ‘AAA’ rating of Danske Bank’s Category C covered bonds would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the bank’s IDR is downgraded by three notches to ‘BBB’; or (ii) the D-Cap falls by three categories to 0 (full discontinuity risk); or (iii) the OC that Fitch takes into account falls below the ‘AAA’ breakeven OC of 27.0%.