Fitch Affirms Danske Bank's Category D Covered Bonds at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Danske Bank's (Danske, A/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bonds secured by Cover Pool D at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The rating action follows an annual review of the programme. As of 31 May 2014, Danske Category D had DKK 35.5bn of covered bonds outstanding. KEY RATING DRIVERS Danske Category D covered bonds' rating is based on Danske's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', a two-notch IDR uplift, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk), and the overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover pool and the covered bonds. The agency takes into account the lowest observed nominal OC of the past 12 months (19.8%) in its analysis, as Danske's Short-term IDR is above 'F3'.This compares with the 'AAA' breakeven OC of 12.0% for the programme. The D-Cap of 3 is driven by the moderate high risk assessment of the liquidity gap & systemic risk, which is the weakest of the D-Cap components. Fitch gives only partial credit to the 12 months extendible maturity on the bonds, as this feature can be used by the issuer without triggering an asset sale. This could reduce the time available to sell assets in a stressed environment. The agency also took into account the issuer's commitment to include liquid assets in the cover pool upon a downgrade below 'A'. This would cover interest payments and senior expenses due over the succeeding three months. As of end-March 2014, the cover pool amounted to DKK42.6bn and consisted of loans secured on residential properties in Denmark. The interest payable on the loan is calculated on the net balance of the loan and deposits that the borrowers hold with Danske Bank. Set-off rights for the borrowers in the cover pool are excluded by virtue of the covered bonds law. Borrowers have also signed a waiver of set-off. The pool's quality has improved slightly, leading to a lower 'AAA' breakeven OC of 12%, from 13% last year. The weighted average life (WAL) of the assets in the cover pool is 14.9 years, compared with the WAL of 5.2 years for the covered bonds. The assets are floating rate, DKK-denominated, whereas the bonds have been issued in EUR, CHF, DKK and NOK at a fixed rate or variable rate. Interest rate and currency risks are hedged via swaps with Danske Bank. RATING SENSITVITIES Danske D's covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by more than two notches to 'BBB' or lower; (ii) the D-Cap falls by more than two categories; or (iii) the OC Fitch gives credit to in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 12.0%. The new legislation on maturity extension for Danish covered bonds was passed in March 2014 and will apply to Category D covered bonds issued after 1 January 2015. For the current outstanding Category D covered bonds, the amendment of the law is not applicable and thus has no impact on the rating. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated March 2014, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated February 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum' both dated May 2014 and 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria' dated May 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 