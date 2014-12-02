Fitch Affirms Denmark's TDC at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Denmark-based TDC A/S's (TDC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of the commentary. TDC's acquisition of Norwegian cable operator GET in September 2014 for EUR1.69bn lifted the group's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net debt to 3.9x from 3.4x. Fitch expects TDC's leverage will decline to 3.7x by 2016 and further thereafter. The deleveraging is expected to be achieved with a combination of operating cash flow, reduced dividends and the planned issue of EUR500m of hybrid bonds. Given limited headroom within TDC's current ratings execution of both the company's operational and financial strategy, including the planned hybrid bond issue, is key to meeting its deleveraging trajectory. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Domestic Position Uniquely, TDC owns both the Danish incumbent copper network and the majority of the cable infrastructure in the country. This gives the company an exceptionally strong fixed line position compared with all other European incumbents and helps the company to generate best-in-class EBITDA margins. Excluding the Nordic business, the company's EBITDA margin was 47.6% for the first nine months of 2014. This is reflected in Fitch-calculated funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage downgrade guidance of 3.75x, which is at the higher end of the rating level. Increasing Competition and Regulation In recent years, TDC's strong, domestic fixed line market share has been partly eroded by the aggressive fibre rollout and competitive moves of utility operators. In addition, regulatory pressure on broadband wholesale prices and cable TV regulation has increased and competition in the business segment has been fierce, resulting in a loss of major contracts to rivals this year. TDC expects the impact of regulatory changes to amount to DKK200m-DKK250m by 2016 or 2-3 percentage points of 2013 EBITDA. TDC is responding by implementing measures to reduce churn and opex, increasing the value of its bundled offers, creating partnerships with utility operators and investing in its core mobile and fixed line networks. Fitch believes that TDC should be able to sustain its free cash flow generation, based on its ability to raise rental prices and a continuation of existing operational trends. GET Acquisition In September 2014, TDC announced the acquisition of the Norwegian Cable operator GET for EUR1.69bn. The acquisition is to be funded through a combination of debt, planned EUR500m issue of hybrids and a reduction in dividend payments. The transaction aims to improve TDC's growth profile, increase diversification and gain greater exposure to cable. TDC also aims to generate revenue and cost synergies of EUR22m per annum by 2017. Limited Headroom The debt-funded nature of the GET transaction has removed any headroom TDC had within its current 'BBB' rating. FFO-adjusted net leverage is expected to peak at 3.9x in 2015 from 3.4x prior to the acquisition, before falling to 3.7x in 2016 and further thereafter. The lack of headroom however, implies that integrating GET within its domestic operations is key. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: -FFO-adjusted net leverage exceeding 3.75x on a sustained basis -A lack of progress in deleveraging during 2015, as a result of lower operational cash flow or a change in the funding strategy for the GET acquisition. -A marked deterioration in TDC's operating environment and/or unfavourable regulatory decisions Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include: -FFO-adjusted net leverage sustainably below 3.0x, together with evidence of improved operational and financial performance The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB' Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' 