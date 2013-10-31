Fitch Affirms Department of Bas-Rhin at 'AA'; Outlook Negative

PARIS/FRANKFURT, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Department of Bas-Rhin's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'AA', and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Negative. The agency has also assigned the department's EUR750m senior unsecured notes and EUR75m billets de tresorerie programme final ratings of 'AA' and 'F1+' respectively. Bas-Rhin's ratings reflect the department's sound budgetary performance and debt levels that are in line with its peers. The ratings also take into account the department's strong socio-economic profile. The Negative Outlook reflects the prospect of a continuing fragile economic environment and its impact on the department's financial performance. KEY RATING DRIVERSInternational Local and Regional Governments Rating CriteriaInstitutional Framework for French SubnationalsInterpreting the Financial Ratios in International Public Finance Reports - AmendedAdditional Disclosure Solicitation StatusALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.