RPT-Fitch Affirms Department of Essonne at 'AA', Outlook Stable

April 30 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Department of Essonne’s Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at ‘AA’ and Short-term rating at ‘F1+'. The Outlook is Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Essonne’s ratings are underpinned by its strong economic profile, it solid operating performance and a high level of investment self-financing capacity. The Stable Outlook indicates that Fitch is comfortable with the department’s ability and willingness to maintain a sound financial profile.

Despite a slight decrease, the operating margin remained comfortable in 2012 at 13.1% with an operating balance at EUR144.5m. Although Essonne has a clear commitment to leave tax rates unchanged in the medium term, Fitch considers that the department’s tax flexibility is a positive rating factor. Due to its responsibility for social welfare, a large part of its spending is correlated with the economic cycle.

The combined effect of sluggish revenue and dynamic operating expenditure mean that Fitch expects operating performance to weaken in the medium term to about 12 % in 2016. However, management’s aim is to maintain operating revenue growth outpacing operating expenditure growth by at least one percentage point.

Self-financing capacity (SFC; current balance plus capital revenue) accounted for 84.5% of capital expenditure at end-2012. Fitch believes Essonne has some leeway to compress capex as the share of investment where it acts as project manager (52% on total investments) allows more flexibility on timing and schedules.

Direct debt was EUR848.5m in 2012 with a maturity of five years eight months and a debt payback ratio of 6.5 years, in line with its peers. Until 2015, the department aims to keep the debt payback ratio below seven years. With an average of EUR200m per year of investment planned, Fitch estimates that the debt payback ratio could reach a maximum of 8.5 years in 2016, which remains compatible with the current rating.

Benefiting from the size and strength of Greater Paris, Essonne’s economy is diversified and dynamic. This favourable socioeconomic profile gives it one of the lowest unemployment rates in France (7.1 % at Q312).

Guaranteed debt totalled EUR180m in 2012. Even if the financing plan concerning the construction of a new stadium in Essonne is not definitive, management estimates that the department is likely to guarantee the loans contracted by the French Rugby Federation for about EUR250m in 2015 (21% of operating revenue).

Fitch will monitor the evolution of this project and its financial consequences for the department.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

A downgrade could result from the department’s inability to control its operating expenditure and adjust its capital expenditure to its SFC leading to a debt payback ratio above 10 years.

An upgrade could result from an improvement in debt coverage ratios to below five years over the long term, with an operating margin above 15 %.

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

Our base case scenario relies on the following assumptions:

- Tax rates will remain stable, and a slight dynamism of tax base

- Freeze of state’s transfers in nominal terms

- A control of operating expenditure with a growth below 2% per year in average over 2013-2016

- Capital expenditure will not exceed EUR200m per year on average.

The rating actions are as follows:

- Long term foreign and local currency ratings: affirmed at ‘AA’; Outlook Stable

- Short-term rating: affirmed at F1+

- EUR1bn Senior unsecured: affirmed at ‘AA’

- EUR160m Billets de tresorerie programme: affirmed at ‘F1+'