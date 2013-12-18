Fitch Affirms Depfa ACS's Covered Bonds at 'A', Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Depfa ACS Bank's (Depfa, BBB+/Negative/F2) asset-covered securities (ACS) at 'A' with a Negative Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bond rating is based on Depfa's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk) and the level of overcollateralisation (OC) between the covered bonds and the cover pool. Since Depfa is in a run-down mode, Fitch only takes into account the publicly committed level of OC of 5%. This level allows for a two-notch recovery uplift above Depfa's IDR of 'BBB+'. The Negative Outlook on the bonds reflects that on Depfa's IDR. As of end-September 2013 Depfa's outstanding covered bonds amounting to EUR20.6bn were secured by a cover pool amounting to EUR23bn. The cover pool comprised 616 assets which Fitch aggregated to 138 ultimate guarantors. The pool is internationally diversified with concentrations in Germany (29%), the US (23%) and Spain (12%) and is highly concentrated with the top 20 guarantors accounting for more than 85% of the total portfolio. The largest exposures are Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+, 29% of the pool), the US (AAA/Rating Watch Negative/F1+, 15%) and Spain (BBB/Stable/F2, 9%). Considerable exposure to public sector entities located in countries with ratings below 'A' remains the main source of risk. In analysing the portfolio Fitch has calculated a rating loss rate of 12.2% in an 'A' stress scenario. There are only minor interest rate mismatches and limited maturity mismatches between the assets and the covered bonds, but some currency mismatches, particularly an open asset position (US assets exceeding US liabilities) equivalent to EUR0.9bn. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'A' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) Depfa's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB' or below; (ii) the OC Fitch gives credit to drops below Fitch's 5% breakeven OC for the bonds' rating. The Fitch breakeven OC for the ACS rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding ACS, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Oliver Issl Associate Director +49 69 768076 122 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 D-60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM Associate Director +69 768076 131 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 04 September 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 13 May 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 13 May 2013, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Spread Assumption Addendum ' dated 1 February 2013, 'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities', dated 20 January 2013 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Spread Assumption Addendum here Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.