Fitch Affirms Deutsche Bahn at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Bahn AG's (DB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. Fitch has also affirmed Deutsche Bahn Finance B.V.'s senior unsecured rating at 'AA'. The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflects DB's strong business risk profile, improved profitability in 1H14 after weaker than expected financial results in 2013, and greater rating pressure given limited headroom in its credit metrics. DB's 'AA' rating incorporates a three-notch uplift from its 'A' standalone credit profile to reflect linkage with its sole shareholder, the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) in accordance with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Linkage methodology. KEY RATING DRIVERS Parental State Support The strategic importance of rail infrastructure and service to Germany's export-driven economy continues to underpin Fitch's view that that state support will be available to DB in the event of financial distress. DB benefits from federal funding of the company's infrastructure capex and concession fees for regional transport services. Fitch views guarantees provided by the state as immaterial. High dividend payments ultimately limit the degree of state support incorporated into the ratings. Fitch would likely re-assess the notching differential for state support in the event of a sale of a majority stake in DB and/or a separation of the network from the train operations. Standalone 'A' Rating under Pressure DB's profitability improved during 1H14 due to better operating margins, and relatively stable volumes in its Regio and freight operations, offset by some competition in its bus and long-distance rail operations. Furthermore, there have been no weather driven interruptions to operations, unlike 2013. Full-year results will be impacted by strike actions that took place in 2H14. However, pressure on the ratings remains high given the still challenging economic environment, a continuing erosion of its domestic passenger market share and personnel cost pressures, which are expected to increase further following ongoing collective wage negotiations that started in the summer of 2014. These factors, combined with high planned capex and expected dividend payments, are forecast to result in limited headroom within Fitch's rating guidelines over the next two to three years. Nevertheless, DB's ratings are supported by its strong standalone business profile as the largest European integrated passenger and freight transport provider with a dominant domestic market position. DB's cash flow profile also benefits from stable long-term concession revenues from its regional passenger business and the tariff-based remuneration of its infrastructure business, helping to offset the volatility of volume-driven freight forwarding and logistic businesses. Limited Headroom in Credit Metrics Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage to be around 4.0x and FFO fixed charge cover to be around 3.0x in the short to medium term. These are at the upper levels of Fitch's guideline metrics for the ratings. High capex spending and dividends in the context of reduced earnings are likely to generate fairly material negative free cash flows in the medium term. Fitch recognises the company's flexibility in terms of capex, but current credit metrics provide the company with reduced headroom to sustain further economic and operational pressures than those forecast. High but Flexible Capex Gross capex for 2015 to 2020 is forecast to remain high due to the increase in replacement capex agreed under the new network funding agreement, to ensure better network performance. Continued investment in passenger transport capex to enable the company to compete more successfully in its domestic passenger market but also cost overruns in respect of "Stuttgart 21" also contribute to high capex. However, all expenditure on stations and track earns a return, increasing revenues. DB has some ability to flex and delay DB funded net capex spending. Dividends are also considered flexible to a degree, and may be reduced to offset high capex. Domestic Market Share Erosion DB is the leading rail operator in Germany with a monopoly on track operations. DB's domestic regional market share of about 75% (based on train-path kilometres) while dominant, is expected to reduce in the medium term to nearer 70%, reflecting the progression of contract awards. This decline in market share also reflects DB's selective tendering strategy and focus on profitable contracts. DB has higher fixed staff costs and a more unionised workforce than some of its competitors, which means contracts can be inherently less profitable. Strike action in advance of labour agreements have been a feature in 2014, which has had a negative effect on cash flow. Fitch believes a reduction in the company's domestic market share may also reduce pressure for the company to unbundle its networks from its train operations. DB is likely to seek opportunistic expansion in international bus and rail to counteract slowing growth at home, evidenced by its acquisition of Veolia Transdev's central European bus operations, and participation in UK rail franchising processes. DB Schenker Still Under Pressure Transportation volumes are highly cyclical and consequently Fitch regards DB's non-passenger and logistics operations (DB Schenker - logistics, land, ocean and air freight) as having a higher business risk than both its passenger and infrastructure operations. Freight and logistics contributed 49% of DB's consolidated revenues in 2013 but only around 15% of consolidated EBITDA. Changes to the competitiveness of DB's offering, either in scope or costs, could have a sharply negative effect on its margin contribution. Global logistics volumes now exceed those prior to the downturn in 2008. However, competition for volumes has increased substantially as ocean and airborne freight capacity has grown through the introduction of larger vessels. DB's freight volumes grew in 1H14, driven by an uptick in seaborne container traffic, although offset by weaker utilisation at DB Schenker Rail. Volumes remain at risk due to the volatility of global container volumes, combined with lower global coal demand potentially having a negative effect on bulk volumes. Unbundling Risk Delayed In February 2014, the European Parliament voted through a less comprehensive version of the Fourth Railway Package, rejecting a full ownership unbundling of infrastructure and services, which would have been credit negative for DB. The approved package allows a common safety certificate for all member states, in addition to promoting cross-Europe services. The ability of local authorities to award train operation contracts without specific tendering remains unchanged for the time being. Whilst there is no current need for a full unbundling of operations, there is an increased requirement for infrastructure and train operations to function as separate businesses. DB has stated that "strict Chinese walls" are in place between infrastructure and mobility services, ensuring legal, financial and operational separation of infrastructure from train operations. Strong Liquidity and Access to Funding At 30 June 2014, short-term liquidity comprised EUR3.56bn of unrestricted cash (end-2013: EUR2.86bn) and EUR3.8bn of undrawn committed bank facilities, comfortably covering short-term debt. Fitch expects continuing negative free cash flow due to high capex to reduce available cash. However, DB has ready access to debt markets as it is a well-established and regular issuer in the domestic and international capital markets, with frequent benchmark size issues. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: -A downgrade of Germany below 'AA'. -The degree of state support may also be re-assessed where there is a marked reduction in the government's funding of capex and/or material increases in dividends which lead to significant deterioration in credit metrics. -Deconsolidation of the network as the business provides stability of revenues and compensates for the more volatile businesses of freight forwarding and logistics. This could arise if directives are passed leading to the unbundling of rail infrastructure from public transport. - FFO adjusted net leverage above 4.0x and/or FFO fixed charge cover below 3.0x on a sustained basis. Fitch would consider tightening these guidelines where DB's business profile has weakened substantially including an increase in exposure to more volatile market segments such as the company's freight forwarding & logistics businesses to greater than 50% of gross revenues. Fitch sees limited rating upside in the absence of explicit debt guarantees from the federal government for a substantial part of its debt. We may consider raising the standalone rating if DB's financial profile improves substantially to FFO net adjusted leverage below 3.0x on a sustained basis, and FFO fixed cover charge of better than 4.0x. However, we view this as unlikely based on current capex plans. Contact: Principal Analyst Ross Macaulay Analyst +44 20 3530 1395 Supervisory Analyst Paul Lund Senior Director +44 20 3530 1244 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chair Arkadiusz Wicik Senior Director +48 22 338 62 86 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 28 May 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.