FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Fitch Affirms Deutsche Bank's TWD Bonds at 'AAA(twn)'
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Fitch Affirms Deutsche Bank's TWD Bonds at 'AAA(twn)'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 27 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Bank AG Taipei Branch’s (DB Taipei) outstanding TWD1bn October 2019 senior unsecured notes at National Long-Term ‘AAA(twn)'.

Key Rating Driver - Debt Rating

The rating of DB Taipei’s bonds is aligned with Deutsche Bank AG’s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘A+', which is at the same level as Taiwan’s sovereign rating, equivalent to ‘AAA(twn)’ on the National Rating scale. This is based on Fitch’s rating criteria on senior bond instruments of financial institutions.

Rating Sensitivities - Debt Rating

The debt’s National Rating will be downgraded if Deutsche Bank AG’s Long-Term IDR is downgraded to below Taiwan’s sovereign rating of ‘A+'.

The latest rating action commentary on Deutsche Bank AG, dated 26 March 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.