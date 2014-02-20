RPT-Fitch Affirms DEVK's IFS at 'A+'; Echo Re at 'A-'

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Feb 20 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Sach- und HUK-Versicherungsverein a.G. Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn’s (DEVK non-life) and DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Lebensversicherungsverein a.G. Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn’s (DEVK life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at ‘A+'.

At the same time, the agency has affirmed DEVK non-life’s subsidiaries’ IFS ratings at ‘A+’ and its reinsurance subsidiary Echo Rueckversicherungs-AG’s (Echo Re) IFS rating at ‘A-'. All Outlooks on the IFS ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the group’s robust capitalisation, DEVK non-life’s strong reserving methodologies, and its healthy market position within the motor and household contents insurance lines. DEVK non-life’s underwriting profitability is pressured by a high proportion of motor insurance in its books. However, DEVK non-life’s average motor premium per policy has increased over recent years, in line with the German motor insurance market - a trend which Fitch expects to continue in 2014.

Echo Re’s rating is three notches above its standalone credit profile, reflecting Fitch’s view that the subsidiary continues to be “very important” to the DEVK group as defined in the agency’s Insurance Rating Methodology. Echo Re reported strong gross written premiums (GWP) growth in Asia and the Middle East in 2013. Fitch believes that Echo Re has developed a recognised franchise in these regions, and expects the subsidiary to play a key role in DEVK’s reinsurance activities outside Europe.

Fitch views DEVK group’s capital generation as strong and expects DEVK non-life’s shareholder funds (2012: EUR1,437m) to have increased by more than EUR50m in 2013 and to see a similar rise in 2014.

Fitch believes that DEVK non-life’s claims reserving methods are strong enough for it to withstand competitive pressures in Germany’s motor insurance market without loss of market share or deterioration in capitalisation. As the motor line generates over 50% of DEVK’s non-life GWP, the development of motor premium rates will significantly influence underwriting profitability. DEVK is one of Germany’s top 10 motor insurers by premium income.

Fitch expects DEVK to report above-market average GWP growth of at least 5% for 2013. The group reported GWP of EUR2.6bn in 2012. In its 2012 consolidated accounts, DEVK non-life had total assets of EUR9.2bn and DEVK life had total assets of EUR5.5bn.

The agency also expects that DEVK will report stable investment income at a return rate of 4.4% for 2013. Fitch believes that DEVK’s two life insurance entities have continued to achieve above-market-average investment return rates in 2013.

Despite a notable increase in costs associated with funding the equalisation reserve, Fitch expects that Echo Re will report stable net income of EUR1m for 2013 (2012: CHF1.3m) and that it will continue to improve its franchise in 2014.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Key rating triggers for an upgrade would include a substantial improvement of DEVK life operations’ market position, substantial improvement in DEVK’s non-life underwriting profitability and resilience to competitive pressure in the German motor insurance market. However, Fitch views an upgrade of DEVK’s ratings as unlikely in the near- to medium-term

Key rating triggers for a downgrade of DEVK ratings include any significant weakening of reserving methodologies or a substantial decrease in motor premiums due to pressure on pricing from competition.

The key rating trigger for an upgrade of Echo Re’s rating in the longer term would be for the company to become a “core” part of the overall group in Fitch’s view. However, Fitch views an upgrade of Echo Re’s rating as unlikely in the near- to medium-term.

A key rating trigger for a downgrade of Echo Re’s rating would be lower strategic importance of the company within the group. This may be manifested through a reduction in the importance of Echo Re within DEVK’s reinsurance operations or through a reduction in the importance of reinsurance operations as a whole within DEVK.

The rating actions are as follows:

DEVK non-life: IFS affirmed at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable

DEVK life: IFS affirmed at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable

DEVK Rueckversicherungs- und Beteiligungs-AG: IFS affirmed at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable

DEVK Allgemeine Versicherungs-AG: IFS affirmed at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable

DEVK Allgemeine Lebensversicherungs-AG; IFS affirmed at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable

DEVK Rechtsschutz-Versicherungs-AG; IFS affirmed at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable

DEVK Krankenversicherungs-AG: IFS affirmed at ‘A+'; Outlook Stable

Echo Re: IFS affirmed at ‘A-'; Outlook Stable