RPT-Fitch Affirms Dexia and DCL at 'A'; Outlook Stable

Oct 1 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dexia’s and its operating subsidiary Dexia Credit Local’s (DCL) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) at ‘A’. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Stable. At the same time, the agency has also affirmed the Long- and Short-term ratings of the debt securities issued under DCL’s various states guaranteed programmes at ‘AA’ and ‘F1+’ respectively. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SRF, SR and SENIOR DEBT

Dexia’s and French-based DCL’s IDRs, Support Ratings (SRs) and SRFs reflect Fitch’s opinion that there is an extremely high probability that the states of France (AA+/Stable) and Belgium (AA/Stable), would provide additional support to them, if required, in order to accompany the orderly resolution of the group. DCL’s senior debt rating is aligned with the bank’s IDR.

The European Commission (EC) approved in December 2012 the orderly resolution plan of Dexia which aims at winding down the group in an orderly manner, without threatening financial markets stability and causing considerable value destruction for various stakeholders. The resolution plan includes a EUR5.5bn capital injection realised in December 2012 from France and Belgium which has resulted in the states now owning respectively 44% and 50% of the group’s capital; it also contains a several but not joint funding guarantee from the states of Belgium, France and Luxembourg (AAA/Stable), capped at EUR85bn. The group is being wound down and is not active commercially anymore.

Although Dexia is being wound down and thus no longer systemically important when considering the group’s share of retail deposits, payment processing or financing domestic economies, France’s and Belgium’s substantial investment in, and exposure to, Dexia (owning 94% of the group’s capital and guaranteeing around EUR70bn of its liabilities) currently represent a very strong incentive for the authorities to provide additional support, if required. The Stable Outlooks on Dexia’s and DCL’s Long-term IDRs mirror that of the French state.

KEY RATING SENSITIVIES - IDRs, SRF, SR and SENIOR DEBT

The IDRs, senior debt ratings, SRs and SRFs are sensitive to a change in Fitch’s assumptions about the ongoing availability of extraordinary sovereign support to the Dexia group. Changes in assumptions could be driven by a change either in the sovereign’s ability (for example, triggered by a change in France’s sovereign rating) or in the perceived propensity to provide such support. Support over and above that already approved would require further EC State Aid approval.

In Fitch’s view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. On 11 September 2013, Fitch outlined its approach to incorporating support in its bank ratings in light of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide, including for banks in effective wind down like Dexia (see “Fitch Outlines Approach for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings” and “Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths”, at www.fitchratings.com). The IDRs, senior debt ratings and SRs would be downgraded and the SRFs revised down if Fitch concluded that potential sovereign support had weakened relative to its previous assessment.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND HYBRID SECURITIES

The ratings of Dexia’s subordinated debt and hybrid securities (issued by DCL and Dexia Funding Luxembourg) reflect material to exceptionally high levels of risk of potential non-performance and losses which are not captured by Dexia’s and DCL’s IDRs as the IDRs are entirely based on expected state support. When it approved the resolution plan, the EC has not imposed ‘burden-sharing’ measures for subordinated debt and hybrid securities other than those decided for the first round of state support received in 2008 and requiring that the group pays coupons on its subordinated debt instruments only if deemed contractually mandatory. The absence of additional ‘burden sharing’ (such as forced haircuts) has alleviated the risk of losses for DCL’s lower Tier 2 subordinated debt (XS0307581883 and XS0284386306) which have contractually mandatory coupon payment. As such, Fitch has upgraded the rating of these securities to ‘B-’ from ‘CCC’.

The ‘C’ ratings assigned to DCL’s (FR0010251421) and Dexia Funding Luxembourg’s (XS0273230572) hybrid Tier 1 securities reflect the coupons missed as part of the first restructuring plan, and a continued ban on coupon payment imposed by the EC.

The rating of the lower Tier 2 subordinated debt securities would be sensitive to some form of ‘burden sharing’ that would be imposed by the EC (under new State Aid rules effective 1 August 2013) if further state support would, at some point, be provided to Dexia. This is not Fitch’s base case but could occur if the economic conditions in the eurozone were to deteriorate further.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GUARANTEED DEBT

The states of Belgium, France and Luxembourg provided Dexia with a several but not joint guarantee in 2008 (EUR10bn of guaranteed debt outstanding at end-August 2013, no new issue under this guarantee) and a new similar one in 2011, approved in its final form in 2013 (EUR66bn outstanding at the same date). The 2011/13 guarantee has a ceiling of EUR85bn.

The ratings on the securities issued under the states’ guarantees (2008 and 2011/13) are aligned with the rating of the Belgian sovereign given it is the lowest-rated guarantee provider, the guarantee is several but not joint and Fitch rates on a ‘first-dollar loss’ basis. Each state is responsible for a share of the overall guarantee.

The ratings of the securities issued under the guarantees are sensitive to any rating action on the Belgian sovereign. The ‘F1+’ rating on the short-term securities issued under the guarantee would be downgraded to ‘F1’ if Belgium’s Long-term IDR were to be downgraded below ‘AA-'.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY

Dexia Delaware is DCL’s fully-owned funding vehicle issuing USCP (short-term debt securities) and the rating on the programme is aligned with DCL’s Short-term IDR, based on Fitch’s belief that there is an extremely high probability of support from DCL if required. This belief is evidenced by the fact that DCL guarantees the securities issued under Dexia Delaware USCP programme. In turn, DCL’s Short-term IDR reflects potential support from the French state, in case of need.

Dexia Delaware’s short-term debt is sensitive to the same factors that would affect DCL’s Short-term IDR. DCL’s Short-term IDR would be sensitive to Fitch’s view of a diminished ability (as measured by its rating) or willingness of France to support DCL. This rating is also sensitive to a change in Fitch’s assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for French financial institutions.

The rating actions are as follows:

Dexia:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at ‘F1’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘1’

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at ‘A’

DCL:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

Senior debt: affirmed at ‘A’

Market linked notes: affirmed at ‘Aemr’

Subordinated debt securities XS0307581883 and XS0284386306: upgraded to ‘B-’ from ‘CCC’

Tier 1 hybrid securities FR0010251421 and XS0273230572 : affirmed at ‘C’

Short-term IDR: affirmed at ‘F1’

Commercial paper: affirmed at ‘F1’

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘1’

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at ‘A’

State guaranteed debt: affirmed at ‘AA/F1+’

Dexia Funding Luxembourg:

Tier 1 hybrid securities: affirmed at ‘C’

Dexia Delaware LLC

Commercial paper: affirmed at ‘F1’