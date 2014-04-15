Fitch Affirms Diageo at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Diageo plc's (Diageo) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Diageo's subsidiaries, Diageo Finance BV, Diageo Finance plc, Diageo Capital plc and Diageo Investment Corporation's senior unsecured ratings have also been affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'. The affirmation reflects Diageo's ability to maintain credit metrics consistent with its 'A-' IDR despite spending on bolt-on M&A and diminishing free cash flow (FCF) resulting from a generous shareholder remuneration policy as well as sustained investments in production capacity and ageing inventories. The transaction announced on 15 April, whereby Diageo is offering to purchase another 26% stake in Indian company, United Spirits Limited (USL), for up to GBP1.1bn fully absorbs Diageo's rating headroom for FY15 as we forecast leverage close to the top end compatible with the assigned 'A-' IDR. Although not envisaged at present, any meaningful trading headwinds combined with further debt-funded acquisition activity could result in negative rating action. KEY RATING DRIVERS Healthy Operating Profile Diageo's strengths are reflected in a high EBITDA margin of over 30%, the resilience demonstrated by its sales and profits, and its strong record of innovation. The latter has contributed to the improved performance from FY11 (financial year ending June 2011) to 1H14. Diageo's growing presence in emerging markets (42% of net sales in FY13) enhances long-term sales and profit growth prospects although it can lead to greater volatility in operating performance in the short term. Emerging Markets Slowdown In 1H14 organic sales growth slowed down to 1.8% from a healthy 5% in FY13. This reflects the weight emerging markets have taken of total sales, as the North America organic growth rate remained stable at 5% from FY13 to 1H14 and Western European sales started to stabilise (-1% in H114 versus -3.8% in FY13). Fitch projects Diageo's operating profit could contract in FY14 as a result of currency headwinds but should resume growth in FY15, also due to cost rationalisation projects underway. Weaker Credit Metrics While Diageo's FY13 lease-adjusted net FFO leverage remained broadly stable from FY12 at 2.6x, we expect the USL transaction, which is likely to close early in FY15, to cause net leverage to deteriorate to close to 3.0x. Additionally, due to working-capital investments, higher interest, capex and dividends, Fitch expects FCF to temporarily reduce over FY14-FY15 (FY13: GBP585m). FFO fixed charge coverage also will likely drop to the weaker end of the band at approximately 6.0x. Assuming Diageo maintains its low to mid-single digit organic profit growth trajectory, FFO should grow sufficiently to better cover those disbursements and FCF generation should start recovering from FY16. Headroom for Bolt-on M&A From FY16, once credit metrics improve following the FY15 USL transaction, we expect Diageo to regain some headroom for bolt-on acquisitions or for increasing stakes in companies where it does not have full ownership. The global spirits market remains fragmented and Diageo has shown interest in driving consolidation as it seeks to strengthen its presence in developing markets and certain product categories where it may lack scale (such as tequila). Therefore the rating conservatively assumes some moderate spending in bolt-on M&A in FY16 and FY17. The prospects of a one-off big acquisition are fading as Beam Inc. (BBB-/RWN), which was available and the most obvious target to enter the bourbon market, is being acquired by Suntory. Weakness in Tequila from FY14 While tequila is a far smaller global category than whisky and vodka, it is an important constituent of the product offering in the US. Diageo's loss of the rights to distribute Jose Cuervo from FY14 is therefore relevant from a strategic standpoint and will also slightly affect Diageo's results in the short term. However, Diageo is developing more premium products in-house and acquired two small premium brands in January 2014 that it intends to further develop in-house. Some other small acquisitions could follow and we ultimately expect limited adverse effects to the portfolio and to profits from the Jose Cuervo license loss. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: - FFO adjusted net leverage (including put options) on a permanent basis below 2.5x. - FFO fixed charge cover ratio above 8.0x. - Continuation of consistently positive, at least low-mid single digit organic revenue and profit growth. - Free cash flow moving well above GBP600m - GBP700m. Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include: - FFO adjusted net leverage (including put options) on a permanent basis above 3.0x - either as a result of shareholder distributions / acquisitions / business weakness. - FFO fixed charge cover ratio below 6.0x. - Organic revenue and profit growth negative or expected to be negative for three successive six-month periods. - Permanent EBITDA margin erosion by more than 150bps - 200bps caused by trading difficulties. - Free cash flow below GBP300m. - Materially adverse regulatory changes causing declines in global spirits consumption. 