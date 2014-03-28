Fitch Affirms DNCA Invest Eurose 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed DNCA Invest Eurose 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. The fund is Luxembourg-domiciled and managed by DNCA Finance. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fund Presentation DNCA Invest Eurose is a conservative balanced fund investing in bonds (including convertible) and stocks of eurozone companies. Launched in June 2007, it had EUR2.6bn of assets at end-February 2014 following a year of significant asset growth. Investment Process The fund's key investment edge resides in a simple strategy, a focused and well-researched investment universe, and broad investment latitude within a conservative mandate that limits equity exposure to 35%. It follows a largely buy-and-hold approach with a clear focus on income and well-known companies that can be invested in via bonds or stocks. The fund is not benchmark constrained and may have large sector deviations relative to market indices. Portfolio managers have the flexibility to seize asset allocation opportunities although this is not a tactical performance driver. The fund follows the same investment strategy as Eurose, the fund's French clone, which was launched in 2001. Formalisation of investment research and decisions is limited, which is mitigated by strong communication between investment professionals, the high accountability of the three experienced portfolios managers and the fund's low turnover. Resources The fund is co-managed by a team of three seasoned portfolio managers, consisting of Jean-Charles Meriaux, CIO, 26 years of experience in fund management, Philippe Champigneulle, 25 years of experience in bond investing and Jacques Sudre who joined the team in early 2013 with 16-years of experience in the debt market. Track Record The fund has achieved the best Lipper Leader score over three years, in the "Mixed Asset EUR Conservative Europe" Lipper category. Its performance is first quintile over three and five years, achieved with volatility levels that are higher than the category's average. The fund's superior track record supports the 'Strong' Fund Quality Rating. Asset Manager Founded in 2000, DNCA Finance is owned by its management and a private equity fund, following a leveraged management buyout transaction in 2011. At end-January 2014, DNCA Finance had EUR10bn of assets under management, primarily in European equity and balanced funds. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade of the rating. For example, this may be manifested in material adverse changes to the portfolio management team or significant structural deterioration in the fund's performance, as measured by drawdown or underperformance relative to benchmark and peers. Fitch sees limited potential for a positive rating action at this stage due to the fund's already high rating. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure. For more information, see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here Contacts: Primary Analyst Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Secondary Analyst Francois Vattement, CFA Associate Director +33 1 44 29 92 75 Committee Chairman Roger Schneider Senior Director +49 69 768076 242 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1158, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Fund Quality Ratings Criteria', dated 19 September 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Fund Quality Ratings Criteria: Assessing Fundsâ€™ Investment Processes and Operational Attributes here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here 