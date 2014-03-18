RPT-Fitch affirms Douro SME No. 2 on revolving period extension

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

March 18 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sagres STC S.A. Douro SME No.2’s class A notes at ‘Asf’, following the extension of the revolving period for another three years under the original terms of the transaction. The notes are on Negative Outlook, reflecting the Outlook on Portugal. EUR1,819,400,000 Class A (ISIN: PTSSCMOM0000): affirmed at ‘Asf’; Outlook Negative

The transaction documentation has been amended to extend the revolving period to March 2017. The original revolving period was due to expire in March 2014. This is the only change to the transaction terms.

The transaction is a cash flow securitisation of term loans, credit lines and commercial paper facilities granted by Banco BPI, S.A. (BB+/Negative/B) to small and medium-sized enterprises in Portugal.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects adequate credit enhancement to withstand the agency’s ‘Asf’ rating stress. Fitch has modelled a worst case portfolio as allowed by the replenishment criteria during the new revolving period. This addresses the risk of underwriting changes and the subsequent deterioration of the credit profile of the assets.

Reinvestment is conditional, among others, on the portfolio’s performance. The transaction will amortise early if the net default ratio exceeds 7% of the outstanding balance. The net default ratio as of end-December 2013 was 4.7% compared with 4.8% as of end-May 2013. However, the principal deficiency ledger is zero at present because the transaction generates sufficient excess spread to provision for defaults.

The net default ratio is defined as aggregate principal outstanding balance of loans more than 90 days in arrears, plus all written off loans minus any recovery proceeds, divided by the total outstanding balance.

Fitch has not considered in its analysis the overcollateralisation provided by assets funded by the class D notes. Class D notes fund variable overcollateralisation to address the risk of set-off in the structure. The class D notes currently stand at EUR202m compared with EUR363m at closing.

The class A notes benefit from 44.9% credit enhancement from the overcollateralisation of assets funded with the unrated subordinated class B notes and cash of the reserve fund. The reserve fund is fully funded after the ramp-up period at the required level of 5% of the class A notes balance (EUR 90.97m). The reserve fund can be used to reduce interest payment interruption risk on the class A notes. It can also be used to amortise the class A notes if the class A notes can be fully redeemed by releasing the reserve.

The class A notes’ rating is at the highest possible rating for a Portuguese SF transaction. This is five notches above the rating of Portugal (BB+/Negative/B), according to Fitch’s criteria.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Applying a 1.15x default rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would result in a downgrade of the class A notes to ‘BBB+sf’.

Applying a 0.85x recovery rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would not result in a downgrade of the class A notes.

Applying a 0.9x recovery rate multiplier and a 1.1x default rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would result in a downgrade of the class A notes to ‘BBB+sf’.

The rating is also sensitive to changes in the rating of Portugal. Any downgrade of the sovereign would result in a downgrade of the class A notes.