RPT-Fitch affirms Dreams Funding Corp.'s notes

(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

March 21 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dreams Funding Corporation’s notes. The transaction is a securitisation of residential mortgage loans receivables, including those backed by investment properties. The receivables are originated by former Daihyaku Mutual Life Insurance Company. The rating actions are listed below. JPY0.39bn* Class A2 notes affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable JPY7.74bn* Class L2 notes affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable JPY6.5bn* Class L3 notes affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable JPY1.03bn* Class M2 notes affirmed at ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable * as of 19 March 2013 Key Rating Drivers The affirmations reflect Fitch’s view that there is sufficient credit enhancement (CE) to protect the transaction from potential deterioration in the pool’s performance, an increase in basis risk and a decline in excess spread. The current balance of the reserve fund is slightly below the target amount of JPY5.37bn. Fitch expects this to remain the case, due to limited excess spread as the transaction seasons. However, Fitch does not expect the reserve fund to see material reduction and, therefore, sees CE levels continuing to grow as the notes amortise. Rating Sensitivity An unexpected increase in the delinquency or default rate or decline in recovery rate may lead to higher loss assumption and may, therefore, affect the ratings of the notes. However, given the growth in CE levels to date, the risk of downgrade due to asset performance deterioration is considered to be remote. Due to the transaction structure where a substantial portion of the CE is provided by the cash reserve, there is significant exposure to the issuer account bank. Therefore, the ratings of the class M2 notes are unlikely to be upgraded in the foreseeable future.