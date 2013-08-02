RPT-Fitch affirms Driver Espana One, FTA

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Driver Espana One FTA’s notes, as follows:

EUR142.64m Class A: affirmed at ‘AA-sf’; Outlook Negative

EUR20.32m Class B: affirmed at ‘A+sf’; Outlook Stable

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the transaction’s good performance to date. As of June 2013 the outstanding notes accounted for 25.91% of its closing balance. The cumulative default and loss rates have since inception been below Fitch’s expectations.

Current credit enhancement for the class A and B notes is 29.68% and 18.8% respectively.

The 30-days plus delinquency ratio has reached 3.7% and Fitch has incorporated the expectations of a struggling Spanish economy into its surveillance analysis. To reflect performance and amortisation to date, Fitch has revised its lifetime default base case to 3.0% from 5.1% originally and its lifetime recovery base case to 50% from 68%.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Negative Outlook on the class A notes results from the rating cap applied by Fitch for transactions originated in Spain and the Spanish sovereign’s current rating and Outlook (BBB/Negative). It indicates that the rating of the class A notes would be downgraded if Spain was downgraded.

Should economic conditions in Spain deteriorate, the transaction’s default rate may increase. However, with credit enhancement well above our loss assumption, rating sensitivity is limited for the class B notes. This is reflected by the Stable Outlook on the class B notes.

The notes are collateralised by a static pool of auto loan receivables acquired at closing from Volkswagen Finance S.A. (VW Finance). The receivables acquired have been granted to individuals and SMEs in Spain for the purchase of either new or used vehicles. All the loans have been originated following VW Finance guidelines in the course of its normal business. VW Finance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen Group (A-/Positive/F2).