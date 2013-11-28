FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Affirms Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group LLC at 'B'; Withdraws Ratings
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2013 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Affirms Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group LLC at 'B'; Withdraws Ratings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 28 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group LLC’s (DHCOG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at ‘B’, with a Stable Outlook. Fitch also affirmed DHCOG’s Short-Term IDR at ‘B’. The rating actions also affect the senior unsecured rating assigned to DHCOG’s medium-term notes (MTNs). The agency has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.

The ratings have been withdrawn as there will be insufficient information to maintain the ratings. Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of this issuer.

For further information on the key rating drivers, see “Fitch Affirms Dubai Holding Commercial Operations at ‘B’; Stable Outlook” dated 10 January 2013 at www.fitchratings.com.

