RPT-Fitch affirms Dutch MBS Series

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dutch MBS XVI, Dutch MBS XVII and Dutch MBS XVIII B.V., as follows:

Dutch MBS XVI B.V.

Class A1 (ISIN XS0619300352) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class A2 (ISIN XS0619302135) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN XS0619303885) affirmed at ‘AAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class C (ISIN XS0619305401) affirmed at ‘Asf’; Outlook Stable

Class D (ISIN XS0619306805) affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable

Dutch MBS XVII B.V.

Class A1 (ISIN XS0833086563) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class A2 (ISIN XS0833089153) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN XS0833089480) affirmed at ‘AA+sf’; Outlook Stable

Class C (ISIN XS0833095986) affirmed at ‘A+sf’; Outlook Stable

Class D (ISIN XS0833097099) affirmed at ‘BBB+sf’; Outlook Stable

Class E (ISIN XS0833097842) affirmed at ‘Bsf’; Outlook Stable

Dutch MBS XVIII B.V.

Class A1 (ISIN XS0871317771) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class A2 (ISIN XS0871317938) affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class B (ISIN XS0871318829) affirmed at ‘AA+sf’; Outlook Stable

Class C (ISIN XS0871319124) affirmed at ‘A+sf’; Outlook Stable

Class D (ISIN XS0871319397) affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable

Class E (ISIN XS0871319470) affirmed at ‘Bsf’; Outlook Stable

The Dutch prime RMBS transactions comprise loans originated by NIBC Bank (BBB-/Stable/F3). The portfolios in Dutch MBS XVI and XVIII are serviced by STATER (RPS1-) and Quion (RPS2), while the loans in Dutch MBS XVII are only serviced by STATER.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Performance Better Than Average Dutch Prime RMBS

The affirmations reflect the strong performance of the underlying assets, which is in line with Fitch’s expectations. As of the latest investor reports, three-month plus arrears ranged from 0.12% (Dutch MBS XVIII) to 0.56% (Dutch MBS XVI) of the current pool balance, which are both well below the average of 0.87% for Dutch prime three month plus arrears.

Sound Credit Quality of Securitised Loans

The strong performance of the underlying pools reflects their sound credit quality. The transactions are backed by highly seasoned (on average 114.2 months) collateral with fairly low weighted average loan-to-market-values ranging from 78.7% in Dutch MBS XVI to 70.9% in Dutch MBS XVII.

Notes Amortisation

Note amortisation in all these deals is sequential. As a result, credit enhancement available for the notes is expected by Fitch to increase further from levels seen in the latest investor reports, as the pools continue to deleverage.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Deterioration in asset performance may result from economic factors, in particular the effect of growing unemployment. A corresponding increase in new repossessions and associated pressure on excess spread levels, the reserve fund and the liquidity facility could result in negative rating action, particularly for the junior tranches.