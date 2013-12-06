RPT-Fitch Affirms E-Carat UK plc at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

Dec 6 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed E-Carat UK plc GBP 500m Class A notes at ‘AAAsf’ with a Stable Outlook.

E-CARAT UK plc is a securitisation of auto loan receivables originated by GMAC UK plc which is also the servicer. The securitised portfolio consists of secured, fixed-rate loans advanced to UK residents.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Cumulative defaults and 30-days plus delinquency ratios have been low since the transaction closed in December 2012. Prepayments have been higher than Fitch’s expectations over the same period, triggered by positive economic developments in the UK.

The affirmation reflects the transaction’s strong performance to date - which Fitch expects to continue - and a steady economic outlook. Fitch expects the performance of UK consumer ABS transactions to remain stable based on expected minor declines in unemployment levels (7.9 % forecast for 2013; 7.8% for 2014; 7.2% for 2015), GDP growth (1.4% for 2013; 2.2% for 2014; 2.2% for 2015) and stable interest rates, among other factors.

As of end-October 2013, the outstanding class A notes accounted for 57% of their initial balance and credit enhancement, which takes into account the reserve fund and the subordinated loan, increased to 22.2% from 14.7% at closing. The reserve fund, currently at GDP5.7m, has remained fully funded, unused and has been amortising in line with the class A notes.

As of end-October 2013 the collateral pool consisted of 63,565 auto loan receivables and the transaction balance is split into new (84.1%) and used (15.9%) vehicle loans. No balloon loans are included in this static transaction.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Based on the amortisation to date and the positive performance, Fitch has made a downward revision to its life time default base case assumption for the transaction. The life time default base case assumption for the original balance of the transaction has been lowered to 1.5% from 2%. Other assumptions including the expected remaining default rate on the current pool, of 2%, remain unchanged.

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased losses (default + voluntary termination) and reduced recoveries (Class A):

Current Rating: ‘AAAsf’

Increase base case losses by 25%; reduce base case recoveries by 25%: ‘AAAsf’