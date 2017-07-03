(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based car
rental and services operator eHi Car Services Limited's
Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), senior unsecured rating and the rating of eHi's
outstanding USD200
million 7.5% senior notes due 2018 affirmed at 'BB-'. The
Outlook is revised to
Negative from Stable.
The Outlook revision reflects the company's higher leverage,
ongoing capex
requirements and Fitch's expectation that deleveraging is not
probable in the
next few years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rising Leverage: Fitch expects eHi's FFO-adjusted net leverage
to remain above
3.0x over the next few years, even though the company is
starting to moderate
its expansion and capex plans for 2017. eHi's FFO-adjusted net
leverage rose
sharply to 3.4x in 2016, from just 0.8x at end-2015, due to
higher-than-Fitch-expected net capital expenditure for vehicle
fleet expansion,
despite strong growth in EBITDA and FFO.
Capex to Moderate: Fitch expects eHi to slow capital expenditure
in 2017,
following capex of CNY3.7 billion in 2016. The company is
exploring financing
options to lower its cash outlay on vehicle purchases. eHi's
capex is also
constrained by covenants on its syndicated loan, which require
that total
debt/EBITDA falls below 3.5x by end-2017.
National Expansion, Market Leader: eHi remains one of China's
leading car rental
companies, with majority market share in Shanghai and eastern
China. Its total
fleet size rose by 50% to 56,916 vehicles and total revenue
increased by 45% to
CNY2.1 billion in 2016. eHi also expanded its geographical
footprint to cover
216 cities. Fitch expects eHi to continue expanding and for its
fleet size to
reach almost 67,000 vehicles by end-2017. The company has also
narrowed the gap
between itself and the market leader, CAR Inc. (BB/Negative),
over the previous
two years, with faster revenue and fleet expansion.
Competitive Pressure, Regulatory Risk: China's car rental and
services market
continues to change rapidly. eHi faces fierce competition,
particularly from CAR
Inc., which cut its prices at the beginning of 2017. This has
not directly
affected eHi's margins so far, but may pressure its pricing and
profitability if
it continues. China's regulatory framework is also evolving and
some changes may
adversely affect eHi's operations.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
eHi has a smaller operating scale and weaker financial profile
than other
Fitch-rated car rental operators, such as CAR Inc., China's
largest car rental
operator, and Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (BB+/Negative), Brazil's
leading rental
car operator. However eHi has lower concentration risk compared
with CAR Inc.,
which is exposed to one large customer. No Country Ceiling,
parent/subsidiary or
operating environment aspects have an impact on the rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- 20,000 vehicles added and 10,000 vehicles disposed in 2017
- 37% revenue growth in 2017, then 4%-12% in 2018-2020 (2016:
45%)
- EBITDA margin of 45%-47% in 2017-2020 (2016: 44%)
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to the
Outlook being
revised to Stable
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained below 3.0x (2016: 3.4x)
- EBITDA margin sustained above 50%
Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to
Negative Rating
Action
- FFO-adjusted net leverage above 3.0x for a sustained period
- FFO fixed-charge coverage below 3.0x for a sustained period
(2016: 3.8x)
- EBITDA margin below 40% for a sustained period
LIQUIDITY
Satisfactory Liquidity: eHi has sufficient liquidity, with
CNY787 million of
cash and cash equivalents and CNY63 million in undrawn loan
facilities at
end-2016. We expect the company to successfully roll over its
domestic bank
loans. However, eHi has CNY2.3 billion in debt maturing in 2018,
including the
USD200 million bond and 60% of the USD150 million syndicated
loan. Liquidity
risk will increase if the company fails to address its
refinancing needs by
end-2017.
eHi signed a five-year framework agreement with China
Development Bank
Corporation (A+/Stable) in 2015, which covers various financing
products for an
aggregate amount CNY1.5 billion, of which CNY218 million had
been drawn at
end-2016. Some of these products are restricted for specific
purposes, such as
new vehicle purchases, but may nonetheless provide an additional
source of
liquidity.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Li Chen
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3009
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: Gains and losses on
disposal of used
vehicles and share-based compensation is excluded from the
EBITDA calculation.
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
