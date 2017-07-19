Fitch Affirms EI Towers at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed EI Towers S.p.A.'s (EIT) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. EIT's ratings take into account its strong and highly visible cash flow, solid sector fundamentals, clearly stated financial policy, and more limited M&A risk than its sector peers. The Italian broadcast TV market, the main driver of EIT's revenues, is less exposed to long-term change than other European markets, given a less advanced pay-TV market, more limited build-out of telecoms fibre and relatively low internet protocol TV[?] (IPTV) penetration. Restrictions on satellite-dish installation and the fact that Sky and other TV providers are adopting digital terrestrial technology, support medium-term demand. Transformational M&A risk is in Fitch's view lower than for European peers such as Cellnex, which has actively been expanding its footprint and acquiring in-market scale. A potential Rai Way tie-up makes sound industrial logic but remains subject to changing political sentiment. KEY RATING DRIVERS Predictable High-Margin Cash Flow: EIT is Italy's leading provider of broadcast TV tower infrastructure to the commercial TV sector and has predictable, high-margin and stable cash flow. Contracts are typically structured with 10-15 year terms, with mid-point break clauses, and allow for inflation-linked indexation. These dynamics underpin the sector's rating profile, with a revenue visibility and cost structure supportive of a relatively high degree of financial leverage at a given rating level. EIT's revenue growth is mainly driven by bolt-on M&A, with associated synergies and ongoing focus on costs underpinning solid and consistent margin expansion. Scale Limits M&A Risk: The European tower sector has entered a period of change as owners see the potential for market consolidation supported by capacity for financial leverage and for synergies driven by economies of scale. EIT has talked about M&A ambitions. It also recognises the business's scale limitations relative to larger more diversified players such as Cellnex, whose footprint, revenue mix and financial flexibility provide greater synergy potential and therefore the ability to bid at higher valuations for a given target. Transformation M&A risk at EIT is therefore regarded as more limited than at larger market participants. Rai-Way Industrial Logic: A deal involving Rai-Way, the tower provider to state-owned broadcaster, Rai, previously mooted, still makes sense. Previous attempts to merge the businesses are believed to have faltered on political grounds given EIT's association with Mediaset and former Italian prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi. Bringing together two national tower infrastructures offers obvious cost synergies. Fitch would not expect any development to materialise until after a general election in 1H18. EIT's bonds mature in April 2018 and change of control and leverage constraints may be important investor considerations in any potential refinancing. Distributions Path to Target Leverage: EIT has limited large-scale M&A opportunities and has outlined an equity distribution strategy which is likely to take net debt/EBITDA leverage closer to the company's stated target of 2.5x. This includes a special dividend of EUR100 million, a 2017 ordinary dividend of EUR1.80 per share and buyback programme targeting 5% of the outstanding shares. Taking these together, Fitch is forecasting 2017 equity distributions in the region of EUR200 million and currently expects net debt/EBITDA leverage to rise to around 2.4x in 2017. Key Contract Risk Deemed Manageable: EIT's revenue mix is mainly commercial TV (above 80% 2016 core revenues) with a modest exposure (around 15%) to mobile. Roughly 72% of 2016 core revenues were from Mediaset, a contract structured with a 7+7 year duration and due for renegotiation in 2018. Fitch regards risk to contract renewal as negligible given the disruption associated with switching to an alternative provider, including the need to redirect the rooftop antennae of a large proportion households. Risks to volumes exist, but we do not see this as a major uncertainty before 2022 when some TV frequencies are likely to be refarmed to support 4G mobile. Spectrum Reallocation Medium-Term Impact: Reallocation of 700MHz TV spectrum, a requirement of EU regulation and necessary to support anticipated 5G mobile, will probably result in a number of TV multiplexes being handed back. EIT believes the timeline for spectrum reallocation in Italy may get pushed back, with around one-seventh of existing Mediaset (broadcasting on five of Italy's multiplexes) revenues potentially at risk. An EU target of 2020 for the reallocation will potentially be put back to 2022 in Italy. The strong cash flow and otherwise highly visible nature of the business provides scope for EIT to adapt to a potential loss of these revenues. DERIVATION SUMMARY EIT's natural peer group includes pan-European tower operator, Cellnex SA (BBB-/Stable) and the large US mobile tower operators, American Tower (AMT, BBB/Stable) and Crown Castle (BBB-/Stable). Against these peers EIT is smaller, has more limited diversification and is mainly reliant on broadcast TV versus the mobile-oriented businesses of its peers. EIT's operational qualities are therefore less strong than the peer group - balanced however by a lower financial risk profile. In the US for instance, a market where mobile tower providers have a long history of consolidating and operating tower networks on an industrial scale, Fitch has set a higher leverage tolerance at a given rating level. AMT's downgrade threshold of net leverage (unadjusted debt/EBITDA) of 5.0x for instance compares with EIT's FFO net leverage threshold of 4.0x. Taking into account the market structure and exposure to broadcast TV, EIT's ratings are currently positioned towards the lower end of the 'BBB' rating level, with limited headroom within its leverage metric. However, terrestrial TV in Italy is considered less exposed to the risk of technological change or disintermediation than other markets given the limited penetration of pay-TV, absence of a cable network in the country, and its less advanced fibre infrastructure. For these reasons revenue and cash-flow visibility is regarded as strong and the company capable of managing leverage close to its downgrade threshold. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - low single-digit core revenue growth driven by organic development, uplift in revenues linked to the network management contract with Cairo Communications plus limited small scale M&A; - improvement in EBITDA margins driven by further cost efficiencies; - cash tax rate of 31.5%; - ordinary capex to remain stable at EUR12.5 million in line with 2017; - cash distributions of around EUR200 million in 2017 - EUR50 million ordinary dividends, EUR100 million extraordinary dividends and completion of buybacks, future dividends 100% of net income; - 2017 bolt-on M&A in the region of EUR35 million. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -An upgrade is considered unlikely given EI Tower's targeted leverage, some, albeit limited M&A ambition, reliance on commercial broadcast TV, exposure to one key tenant (Mediaset; 72% of 2016 revenues) and limited diversification - The medium-term risk of DTT obsolescence in Italy is limited but it is possible that its dominance could erode over the longer term as other forms of TV distribution take hold and content consumption habits fragment Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -Expectations that FFO adjusted net leverage will exceed 4.0x on a sustainable basis (satellite transponder costs included within the metric using a 5x multiple) -FFO fixed charge cover below 2.0x -Any change in regulatory or competitive environment that would jeopardise EI Towers' strong market position as a quasi-utility LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity Profile: As of 1Q17, EI Towers' reported lower "readily available cash" of EUR18 million (against EUR94 million in 2016 and EUR109 million in 2015), although this reflects the issuance of a special dividend (EUR99.7m). Currently, EI Towers has in place an agreed EUR150 million bank standby line (EUR60 million drawn), comprised as follows: - EUR30m medium term line - due 2020; - EUR120m uncommitted facility. FCF remains positive (post ordinary dividends) and management is currently exploring options to refinance the EUR230 million 2018 bond. Fitch expects this to be achieved on attractive terms and that committed bank standby lines will be available if required. Access to a EUR150 million intra-group current account at Mediaset remains available. 