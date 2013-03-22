Fitch Affirms Eircom at 'B-'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Eircom Holding Ireland Limited's (eircom) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-' and the instrument and Recovery Ratings on the company's senior secured bank debt at 'B'/'RR3'. The Outlook on the IDR is Negative. The IDR takes into account the reduced debt that eircom exited Examinership with, in early June 2012, the company's position as the country's incumbent telecom operator, sizeable but declining fixed line market share and negative free cash flow generation. The Negative Outlook reflects the operating challenges the company faces in turning around the fixed-line business. Its weaker competitive position relative to the cable operator - in the context of its ability to offer triple-play - may lead to ongoing line losses beyond management's expectations, adding further top-line, margin and cash flow pressure. A sub-scale position in a small but competitive four player mobile market adds a further constraint to the operating profile, albeit one that new management appear from initial signs to be focused on addressing. Key Rating Drivers Legacy of Underinvestment Despite its integrated incumbent status, eircom has underinvested in infrastructure in recent years, which in Fitch's view is a function of an inappropriately leveraged capital structure. The company's capex to sales ratio trended down to below 10% in 2011 (13.6% in 2012), at a time when the sector average was closer to 16% -17%. While reducing capex is an effective lever to preserve near-term free cash flows, protracted underinvestment when competitive pressures are high has had a significant and detrimental effect on eircom's business position. Fibre Execution While eircom's mobile business has achieved a good, albeit unprofitable challenger position, its fixed access losses and broadband position have suffered materially at the hands of an effective cable operator. Having upgraded its network to DOCSIS 3.0, UPC has been growing subscribers and taking market share based on superior broadband speeds and 3-play bundle. Eircom's response, including a fibre build which will concentrate on a broader geographic coverage than UPC, over 2012-2015, is rational, but comes with execution risk. Commercial traction remains with UPC. While eircom's triple-play offer of mobile, fixed voice and broadband was launched in October 2012 - UPC's advantage lies in its ability to offer a traditional fixed triple play bundle built around its position in pay TV, a product that eircom is yet to launch. The ability to compete on broadband speed is, in the agency's view, the minimum an incumbent should set out to achieve, with management's fibre investment important if it is to stabilise market share and absolute fixed access losses. The strategy to take fibre to the cabinet with an original target to pass 1.0m homes has been upgraded to 1.2m or 60% of the republic's households. The build-out will allow the company to increase speeds from what at the moment range from 3MB to 24MB to closer to 70 MB. Eircom's homes passed target compares with UPC's current position of 737,200 two-way homes passed and 538,000 customer relationships. Economic Headwinds Fitch estimates that Ireland delivered 0.0% growth in 2012 with a 1.0% recovery forecast for 2013, with domestic demand/consumption likely to remain anaemic. Residential telecom spending, in particular, is more correlated to private consumption. Mobile revenues across European markets generally have proven more sensitive to the economy, particularly in austerity affected economies. In eircom's case, weakness has been most pronounced in its fixed line business, with mobile performance providing a further layer of pressure. Recovery Ratings The 'B'/'RR3' ratings assigned to secured debt (the term loan B) reflect the above average recoveries envisaged in the event of a default. However, Fitch notes the absence of other creditor classes, who might otherwise absorb losses, while the loan agreement provides for the existence of additional liabilities (an RCF and hedging liabilities) on a super senior basis. In the meantime, the company has put an interest rate hedge in place fixing 50% of the bank facility. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: Given the challenges the company faces - execution risk inherent in the fibre build and accompanying likelihood of negative free cash flow through 2014, the agency sees limited near term potential for positive ratings action. Evidence that management is slowing the pace of fixed customer losses and meeting other key operational targets could support a stabilisation of ratings. This is likely to be in 2014 at the earliest. Negative: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include: With management expecting to stabilise EBITDA in fiscal 2014 (YE June 2014) a significant decline in this cash flow measure in 2014 would increase pressure on the ratings. Fitch's rating case envisages FFO net adjusted leverage below 6.0x by 2015. A 2015 metric that was trending towards 6.5x is likely lead to a downgrade. Contact: Principal Analyst Emma Perry Analyst +44 20 3530 1311 Supervisory Analyst Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 20 3530 1085 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Damien Chew Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8 August 2012; 'Rating Telecom Companies', dated 9 August 2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Corporate Rating Methodology here Rating Telecom Companies here 2013 Outlook: European Telecoms and Cable here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.