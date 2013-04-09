FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Fitch Affirms Ekspo at 'BBB+(tur)'; Withdraws Rating
April 9, 2013 / 1:11 PM / 4 years ago

RPT-Fitch Affirms Ekspo at 'BBB+(tur)'; Withdraws Rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 9 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ekspo Faktoring A.S.’s (Ekspo) National Long-term rating at ‘BBB+(tur)’ with a Stable Outlook.

The agency has simultaneously withdrawn the rating.

The rating has been withdrawn as the issuer stopped participating in the rating process and it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency’s coverage. Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of this issuer.

