RPT-Fitch affirms Elior at 'B+'; assigns senior secured notes 'BB-(EXP)' rating

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

April 16 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Holding Bercy Investissement SCA’s (HBI) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B+’ with a Stable Outlook. HBI is the holding company of France-based contract foodservices and concession catering operator Elior Group (Elior).

Fitch has also affirmed the company’s existing EUR1.7bn senior secured credit facility at ‘BB-'/‘RR3’ and assigned Elior Finance & Co. SCA’s (Elior Finance) planned EUR300m senior secured notes due 2020 an expected senior secured rating of ‘BB-(EXP)'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received by Fitch.

Elior Finance, a Luxembourg-based special purpose vehicle, is expected to use the proceeds from the note issuance to fund a Facility H1 loan advanced to HBI under the senior facilities agreement (SFA). Through participation as the Facility H1 lender, Elior Finance is considered a lender under the SFA and payment commitments to noteholders will rank pari passu with all existing HBI lenders. Furthermore, the collateral pledged to secure the obligations of the borrower include those of HBI under the Facility H1 loan agreement. As such, Elior Finance will share equally with the other lenders and counterparties with respect to recoveries from security enforcement. However, Elior Finance’s voting rights will be limited to enforcement instructions and certain other matters and will not be equal with other lenders under the SFA. This is not considered a limiting factor to bondholders’ expected recovery prospects and hence we have assigned the same rating as for the bank loan (‘BB-'/RR3). The net proceeds from the planned note issuance are expected to be used to partially prepay various tranches of the senior secured term loans borrowed by HBI and Elior SCA.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Balanced and Resilient Business Profile

Elior’s large scale, broad product offering, strong customer and business diversification, and high barriers to entry have resulted in consistent performance through the economic cycle. The company has a balanced presence in each sub-market it competes in, both in contract catering and concession catering, and is benefiting from a long-term secular trend toward outsourced foodservices. These factors, combined with the company’s high retention rate, strong reputation and expertise, are expected to support continued sales and profit growth over the intermediate term.

Strong Cash Flow Conversion

The asset-light nature and low capital intensity of the business allows Elior to consistently convert operating profits into strong cash flow before debt service and provides significant financial flexibility which is viewed to be a key supporting factor of credit profile of the company. From a business risk standpoint, Fitch considers Elior has a profile in line with a ‘BB’ rating.

However, the company’s financial profile is more in line with a ‘B’ rated issuer, thus bringing the rating to ‘B+'.

Weak Metrics, Expected Improvement

Elior showed high FFO adjusted leverage of almost 8.0x in FY12 while FFO fixed charge cover was weak at below 2.0x. Although these ratios are not consistent with the assigned ‘B+’ IDR, Elior’s credit metrics are projected to show near-term improvement as recent acquisitions are fully integrated and Elior benefits from lower taxation resulting from the French CICE staff cost rebate scheme in FY13. While Fitch expects the capital structure to remain highly levered over the intermediate term, pro forma for the planned bond placement, FFO adjusted leverage is projected to decrease to around 6.8x while FFO fixed charge cover is expected to increase to around 2.0x with further limited improvements factored in for FY14 albeit largely depending on future profit growth.

Adequate Liquidity

Lenders agreed to “amend and extend” Elior’s current SFA in April 2013. The agreement pushed the commitment of its RCF to March 2018 and extended the maturity on term loans of c. EUR1.0bn to March 2019 from June 2017. As such, liquidity and refinancing are not a rating concern at present. In our view, the company is projected to have sufficient cash and borrowing capacity to repay or refinance near-term maturities.

Expected Recovery for Creditors upon Default

Elior’s Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch’s expectations that the enterprise value of the company would be maximised in a restructuring scenario (going concern approach), rather than a liquidation due to the asset-light nature of the business. Fitch believes that a 6.0x distressed EV/EBITDA multiple and 25% discount to EBITDA resulting from unsustainable financial leverage, possibly as a result of increasingly aggressive acquisition activity or contract losses, are fair assumptions under a distress scenario. This results in above-average expected recoveries (51%-70%) for first lien creditors, including lenders of the new Facility H1, in the event of default and hence a rating for both the senior secured bank debt and the planned bond at ‘BB-’ one notch above Elior’s IDR.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

- Additional diversification, by segment and/or geography

- Further deleveraging resulting in FFO adjusted gross leverage below 5.0x

- FFO fixed charge coverage above 2.8x

- FCF/total adjusted debt margin above 12%

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- FFO adjusted gross leverage above 7.0x

- FFO fixed charge coverage below 2.0x

- FCF/total adjusted debt margin below 5%