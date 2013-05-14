Fitch Affirms EnTie Commercial Bank at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/TAIPEI, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan-based EnTie Commercial Bank's (EnTie) National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(twn)' with Stable Outlook. A full rating breakdown is provided below. Rating Action Rationale The rating affirmation reflects EnTie's stable credit profile on the back of satisfactory earnings generation and prudently managed loan quality. Despite its weaker Fitch core capital ratios than peers', the bank's future capital accumulation should be supported by its sustainable and strong earnings generation. Key Rating Drivers - National Ratings EnTie reported strong results in 2012 with a recurring return on equity of 15.2%, driven by strengthened fee income from wealth management and corporate finance and by steady asset quality. Fitch expects EnTie to maintain healthy performance in 2013-2014, underpinned by its overall strengthened management and operational efficiency. The bank faces concentrated institutional deposit funding but has maintained a high liquidity reserve against funding and liquidity risks. By the Fitch core capital measure, EnTie has thinner capitalisation (i.e. 7.8% at end-2012) than the range of 9%-13% for similarly-rated peers. The bank's Tier 1 ratio was higher at 9.9% at end-2012 with the inclusion of sizeable deferred tax assets and preferred share capital of TWD3.7bn and TWD2.5bn, respectively. Fitch does not accord equity credit to these two items due to their limited loss absorption features. Rating Sensitivities - National Ratings The Stable Outlook underlines Fitch's expectation that EnTie will steadily accumulate its capitalisation and that institutional deposit concentration does not markedly increase. Continuing internal capital accumulation and containing loan quality deterioration may be rating upgrade drivers. On the other hand, the bank's concentrated, albeit reduced, property-related exposures may put downward pressure on the rating if Taiwan's property market were to see a sharp correction. Key Rating Drivers - senior debt and subordinated debt EnTie's senior unsecured debt are rated the same level as its National Long-Term Rating, as they constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. Its subordinated debt are rated one notch below its National Long-Term rating, reflecting its subordinated status and the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. These notching practices are in line with Fitch's criteria on rating senior unsecured bond instruments and bank regulatory capital of financial institutions. Rating Sensitivities - senior debt and subordinated debt Any rating action on EnTie's National Long-Term Rating is likely to trigger a similar move in its debt ratings. EnTie is a small private bank established in 1992 with a deposit market share of 1.03% at end 2012. Longreach Group, a Hong-Kong-based private equity firm, is its largest shareholder with around 60%. EnTie's Ratings: National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-(twn)' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)' Contacts: Primary Analyst Cherry Huang, CFA Director +886 2 8175 7603 Fitch Ratings Limited Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Jack Chiu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7606 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012, and 'National Ratings Criteria', dated 19 January 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here National Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.