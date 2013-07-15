RPT-Fitch Affirms Esmee Master Issuer N.V.- S.A. Series 0-2009-I

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 15 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Esmee Master Issuer N.V.-S.A. Series 0-2009-I’s (Esmee 0-2009-I) class A notes, as follows:

EUR6,040m class A (ISIN BE0002387596): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Esmee Master Issuer N.V.-S.A. Series 0-2009-I is a EUR8bn revolving transaction of loans granted by BNP Paribas Fortis (A+/Stable/F1) to Belgian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed individuals.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the transaction’s strong performance since closing and the notes’ available credit enhancement of 28.4%, (based on the target par of EUR8,000m) provided by the subordination of the class B to D notes and a reserve fund (RF) of EUR312.6m as of the last payment date in March 2013.

The transaction is still in its reinvestment period, which ends in October 2013. Once the reinvestment period is over, the class A to D notes will amortise pro-rata as long as the RF accounts for at least 3.5% of the class A to D notes’ outstanding balance.

The RF is replenished on each note payment date up to its required amount which equals 3.5% of the class A to D notes’ outstanding balance (EUR280m) plus a loan loss reserve (LLR). The LLR is calculated by the servicer and represents the estimated loss amount of the underlying portfolio. As of the March payment date the estimated LLR was EUR32.6m.

As of the May 2013 investor report, current defaults in the portfolio were EUR52.4m and accounted for 0.67% of outstanding balance, whereas loans more than 90 days in arrears were EUR31.5m and comprised 0.40% of portfolio’s outstanding balance. The percentage of obligors classified in the originator’s lowest internal rating buckets (with an internal PD of 100%) has increased to 2.0% of outstanding balance compared to 1.6% as of the last surveillance review in July 2012. As a result, the total of doubtful or defaulted assets is 2.7% compared to 2.0% in the last review. In addition the portfolio contains 2.9% which the originator has assigned to the lowest performing internal rating (‘17’), up from 2.7% last year. Overall the transaction is outperforming Fitch’s initial expectation.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Applying a 1.25x default rate multiplier or applying a 0.75x recovery rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would not result in a downgrade of the class A notes.