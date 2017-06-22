(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed European
Investment Fund
(EIF)'s Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook
and Short-Term IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EIF's 'AAA' IDR reflects the following key rating drivers:
The ratings are underpinned by the strong extraordinary support
Fitch believes
it would receive from its shareholders, which at end-December
2016 included the
European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Stable; 59.9% of subscribed
capital), the
European Union (EU; AAA/Stable; 28.1%) as well as 31 large
financial
institutions based in the EU and in Turkey.
Shareholders' capacity to support is assessed at 'aaa' by Fitch;
this reflects
the rating of EIB, which is EIF's key shareholder. Additionally,
the agency
views EIF shareholders' propensity to support EIF as strong.
That assessment
primarily reflects EIF's role in leveraging funds for small and
medium sized
enterprises (SMEs) in the EU, as evidenced by its participation
in the European
Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI) alongside EIB and the EU.
At end-2016,
EIF's shareholders had already subscribed 92% of the EUR1.5
billion capital
increase they committed to in 2014, which we view as additional
evidence of
their willingness support the fund.
Based on Fitch's Financial Guaranty criteria, EIF's intrinsic
rating is assessed
within the 'AA' rating category. In 2016, EIF's own-risk
exposures - guarantees
and private equity participations - grew at a faster pace than
EIF's yearly
targets under EFSI. Although Fitch expects EFSI to continue
boosting EIF's
own-risk exposures growth in 2017, we forecast their annual
growth to stabilise
at between 10% and 15% over the medium-term.
EIF's ratings reflect the fund's robust capitalisation. EIF's
own-risk drawn
guarantees/own funds ratio worsened to 1.7x at end-2016
(end-2015: 1.3x),
reflecting increased business volumes. Fitch expects this ratio
to remain
consistent with our 'AAA' median of 2.5x for a "high
frequency/high severity"
guarantee portfolio without currency risk, such as EIF's.
Profitability was healthy in 2016, with a return on equity of
6.5%, compared
with 5.5% in 2015. The increase was mainly driven by a strong
rise in management
fees from funds disbursed under EU/EIB mandates, reflecting
increased business
volumes. Fitch, however, expects lower profitability in the
coming years, in
line with continued low interest rates and higher staff costs
due to increasing
demand for EIF financing.
Fitch assesses EIF's liquidity as average. At end-2016, the
fund's liquid asset
buffer was weaker than our 'BBB' median for Fitch-rated
financial guarantors.
However, EIF has no financial debt and a track record of very
limited cash
requirements for disbursements of calls on own-risk exposures.
At end-2016,
liquid assets (investment-grade securities and cash) covered
risky assets by
3.4x; additionally 53% of treasury assets were rated within the
'AA'-'AAA'
range.
The credit quality of risks borne by EIF is strong and remains
stable. The
weighted average rating of EIF's own-risk guarantees portfolio
was 'A-' at
end-2016, stable since 2011. Despite the amount paid for called
financial
guarantees being higher in 2015 and 2016 than in previous years,
they still
account for only a small share of outstanding guarantees. The
fair value of the
private equity book was above its cost value at end-2016.
In Fitch's views, EIF's risk management is consistent with the
fund's 'AAA'
rating. Despite the fundamentally risky nature of the fund's
focus on SMEs, EIF
keeps own-risk guarantees and private equity portfolios
well-balanced and
diversified and follows strict internal prudential rules.
CRITERIA VARIATION ANALYSIS
Fitch's analysis of EIF's shareholders' support capacity
includes a variation
from the agency's Supranational Rating Criteria.
While coverage of net debt by callable capital is typically used
when assessing
the support rating of a multilateral development bank (MDB)
whose shareholders
have subscribed callable capital, Fitch based its assessment of
EIF's support
using the average rating of key shareholders. In Fitch's view,
this criterion is
more appropriate given the specific features of EIF, which is a
supranational
financial guarantor (SFG) and not a MDB. EIF's operations
largely consist of
financial guarantees; unlike MDBs, EIF does not need to raise
debt to fund loans
and its balance sheet is structurally debt-free. Hence, coverage
of net debt by
callable capital does not provide a meaningful measure of
support.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As EIF's rating is based on extraordinary support from
shareholders, negative
rating action on key shareholder EIB would lead to a negative
rating action for
EIF. A rating downgrade could also be triggered by severe
deterioration in
intrinsic credit quality, leading to a one notch downward
revision of the
intrinsic rating. This could result from pressure on liquidity
and investment
risks or from marked deterioration the fund's financial
performance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Callable capital would be provided by EIF's shareholders on a
timely basis, if
EIF requires it to meet its financial liabilities.
- The strategic relationship between EIF and the EIB and EU
remains strong.
- No significant amount of debt will be issued by EIF in the
medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vincent Martin
Director
+44 203 530 1828
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ralf Ehrhardt
Director
+44 203 530 1551
Committee Chairperson
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 1 44 299 133
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Sources of information - EIF financial report 2016 and other
analytically-related presentations provided by EIF
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
