Fitch Affirms European Stability Mechanism at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-London/Paris- 5 September 2014: Fitch Ratings has affirmed the European Stability Mechanism's (ESM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. The sSenior unsecured debt ishas been affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following key rating factors: ESM's ratings are underpinned by the strong level of support provided by the 18 Euro Area Member States (EAMS), reflected in the large amount of callable capital subscribed (EUR621.7bn at end-August 2014). EAMS' capacity to support ESM is strong: under Fitch's assumptions, callable capital subscribed by shareholders rated 'AAA' and 'AA+' would fully cover ESM's net debt if its maximum financing capacity, discounted for the possible purchase of equity participations, was used. ESM's implementation of an emergency capital call procedure, allowing its managing director to call capital without approval of the governing bodies, illustrates shareholders' strong willingness to support in case of need. This kind of procedure is unique among supranational institutions. Propensity to support is also enhanced by the importance of ESM as a rescue fund for the eurozone. Financing extended by ESM cannot exceed EUR500bn. As of end-August 2014, it had issued two loans totalling EUR46.7bn to Spain (BBB+/Stable) and Cyprus (B-/Stable). EAMS agreed in 2013 to extend ESM's mandate to direct recapitalisation instruments (DRI) aimed at financial institutions experiencing difficulties in the eurozone. DRI will become operational once approved by national parliaments and the ESM's board of governors, which should be completed by end-2014. Total equity participations that might be purchased by ESM will be capped at EUR60bn. Although it benefits from preferred creditor status (PCS) only junior to the IMF, ESM can potentially be exposed to significant risk exposure, given its role to provide emergency loans to EAMS that have lost market access. In addition, ESM has no concentration limit and in an extreme scenario, all its financing could be concentrated on a single borrower. Furthermore, the purchase of equity stakes in banks is inherently riskier than loans and not protected by PCS. As of end-August 2014, all of the EUR80bn capital had been paid-in, bringing the ratio of paid-in to subscribed capital to 11.4%. ESM's internal policies require paid-in capital and reserves to be always equal to at least 15% of outstanding debt. Under Fitch's assumptions, if the ESM reached its maximum lending capacity limit, the equity to assets ratio would be 17.0%, in line with other 'AAA' rated European multi-lateral development banks. Risk management guidelines are conservative, especially for liquidity. They ensure that ESM will not suffer a cash shortfall if a borrower were to default. Funds from the paid-in capital will not be lent and will be used as a liquidity buffer, which must cover ESM's liquidity needs for the next 12 months. Investment of liquid assets is governed by conservative rules. As of end-August 2014, all treasury assets were invested in securities rated 'AA-' and above, and in central banks of the eurozone. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that downside risks to the 'AAA' rating are currently not material. As a result of the introduction of DRI, ESM's 'AAA' IDR now relies upon support from its highly rated shareholders. Hence, the downgrade to 'AA' or below of a large EAMS rated 'AAA' or 'AA+' would result in a downgrade of ESM's IDR. Additionally, if the Outlook on France's sovereign rating was revised to Negative, it would result in a similar revision to the Outlook on ESM's IDR. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of assumptions: - Fitch assumes that ESM will use its maximum financing capacity, discounted for the possible purchase of equity participations. - Fitch assumes that the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level will continue; key economic imbalances within the currency union will be slowly unwound and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the medium term. - Fitch assumes that no large EAMS will choose to leave the eurozone and that highly rated member states will remain committed to responding to any capital call. - With the exception of the introduction of DRI, Fitch expects no significant change in the overall mandate and operations of the ESM. Contact: Primary Analyst Eric Paget-Blanc Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 33 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Amelie Roux Director +33 1 44 29 92 82 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 