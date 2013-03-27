Fitch Affirms Express Scripts Holdings' IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Revised to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Express Scripts Holdings (NYSE: ESRX) and its subsidiaries (Express Scripts, Inc. and Medco Health Solutions, Inc. ) at 'BBB'. The ratings apply to roughly $15.7 billion in debt, and Fitch has revised the Rating Outlooks for all three IDRs to Stable from Negative. A complete list of ESRX's ratings can be found at the end of this press release. Key Rating Drivers: --The Stable Outlook acknowledges that ESRX's current leverage measured as total debt-to-EBITDA remains high for the company's 'BBB' rating, as a result the Medco Health, Inc. (Medco) acquisition in April 2012. --Fitch, however, expects that ESRX will generate sufficient growth in profitability and free cash flow (FCF) to reduce debt and leverage to below 2.0x within the next 12 months. --Fitch continues to believe that the acquisition of Medco was strategically sound, as Medco fits within ESRX's core competencies, and offers a portfolio of complimentary services. --Integration risk remains, although ESRX continues to reduce this risk over time. In addition, ESRX has established a history of successfully integrating targeted and large acquisitions. --Fitch anticipates ESRX will maintain adequate liquidity, comprised of cash generating ability, revolver availability and access to the capital markets. In addition, scheduled debt maturities/amortizations are manageable for the firm. Leverage Still High: Reported leverage at Dec. 31, 2012 was 3.1x, which is high for this company's 'BBB' rating, although down from the 5.4x reported at the end of the first reported quarter (June 30, 2012) following the Medco acquisition. Notably, the Dec. 31, 2012 period includes only three quarters of Medco's contribution. Pro forma leverage for the period was likely 2.7x-2.8x. In addition, ESRX reduced debt by roughly $2.3 billion ($18 billion vs. $15.7 billion), from June 30, 2012 through Dec. 31, 2012. Outlook for 2013: Fitch expects ESRX will generate moderate topline growth during 2013 due to the generally soft prescription utilization trends driven by a weak employment environment, more than offset by the addition of one quarter of non-comparable MHS contribution in the first quarter of 2013. Integration costs and acquisition-related business mix shifts will likely be more than offset by synergies during the next 12 months. Incorporating the expectation of solid working capital management, Fitch expects FCF during 2013 to be at least $4.2 billion (net of capital expenditures of $330 million-$350 million). Ultimately, Fitch anticipates that ESRX will reduce leverage below 2.0x within the next 12 months through a combination of $2.7 billion in cash applied to debt reduction and expansion of EBITDA to around $6.7 billion. Fitch models some share repurchases in its forecast, given its expectation of significant FCF generation. Strategically Sound: Fitch believes the Medco acquisition was strategically sound, given the extent of potential synergies and the combining of ESRX's expertise in behavioral economics and Medco's strength in the optimization of drug therapy protocols. ESRX stated at the time of the acquisition that it could achieve net synergies of $1 billion, given the similar nature of both companies' operations. Fitch forecasts that ESRX will meet this target, achieving at least $1 billion in synergies by the end of 2013. Integration Risks: Fitch assumes that ESRX will essentially complete the integration of Medco within the next 12 months, so some integration risk remains. Medco is a large operation; however, many of its activities are similar to those of ESRX. Fitch believes the biggest difference between the two pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) is the degree to which Medco focuses on clinical drug therapy management versus the degree to which ESRX focuses on behavioral economics. Aligning the two strategies will likely be more challenging than integrating the traditional PBM operational activities of mail-order dispensing. The potential for contract losses is a risk during integration, although ESRX has successfully managed through these issues with past acquisitions. Adequate Liquidity: Fitch anticipates that ESRX will maintain adequate liquidity. The company generated roughly $4.6 billion in FCF during the latest 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2012 and ended the period with approximately $2.8 billion in cash/short-term investments. The company had no borrowings against its $1.5 billion revolving credit facility, which matures in August 2016. In addition, Fitch expects that ESRX will be able to access the capital markets. At Dec. 31, 2012, the company had roughly $15.7 billion in debt with approximately $900 million maturing or amortizing in 2013, $2.15 billion in 2014, $2.9 billion in 2015, $4.15 billion in 2016, $1.5 billion in 2017 and $5.4 billion thereafter. Rating Sensitivities: Fitch would consider revising the Outlook to Negative or a one-notch downgrade to 'BBB-' if ESRX pursues a financial policy or faces operational challenges that will likely result in leverage remaining durably above 2.0x. This scenario envisions the possibility of operational stress (including pressured margins) which restricts the company's ability to pay down sufficient debt balances or a financial policy focused more on shareholders than debt and leverage reduction. Fitch does not currently anticipate an upgrade to ESRX's ratings, although a leverage range tighter than the 1.0x-2.0x currently employed by the company would likely be required for further positive rating action. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings. Express Scripts Holding Company --IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured bank credit facility at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable. Express Scripts, Inc. --IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable. Medco Health Solutions, Inc. --IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Bob Kirby Director +1-312-368-3147 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Megan Neuburger Senior Director +1-212-908-0501 Committee Chairperson John Culver Senior Director +1-312-368-3216 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. 