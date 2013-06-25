RPT-Fitch Affirms FCC Nacrea

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 25 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCC Nacrea’s CMBS notes, as follows:

EUR129.0m class A (FR0010406058): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

EUR36.7m class B (FR0010406066): affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook Stable

The affirmation is driven by the stable performance of the remaining four loans and their low loan-to-value ratios (LTV).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The EUR98.4m CB3 loan makes up 59% of the remaining loan pool and is due in 2015. The collateral, a grade A office building located in the La Defense district of Paris, is let to a single tenant (Societe Generale Asset Management) on a lease expiring in June 2016, recently extended from February 2015. Despite the short lease profile at loan maturity, refinance risk is lessened by a moderate exit LTV of 39.6% as well as high asset quality.

For the EUR27.3m Gypark loan, the servicer granted a six-month maturity extension to 30 June 2013. This was to allow the borrower more time to finalise disposal of the sole property, which has been forecast to fetch EUR66m. Although the extension period is nearing its end with no visibility around completion of the sale, Fitch does not expect a loss, given the loan’s low leverage and manageable balance.

The other two loans, Etoile Francois 1er and Etoile Deuxieme, are cross-collateralised and cross-defaulted, and Fitch views credit quality as sound. The loans are backed by mixed-use assets comprising office (48% by passing rent), retail (33%) and residential (19%) units, located in close proximity to the Champs Elysees in central Paris. Eight years remain until the loans mature, over which time investors are exposed to the property market. However, besides the attractiveness of property location, which is very unlikely to change in the foreseeable future, the loans are scheduled to amortise to a modest level of leverage at 28%. Debt service coverage (after scheduled amortisation) is robust at over 3.0x for each loan.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The transaction is exposed to the high-end Paris property market. Any significant deterioration in trading conditions could prompt negative rating action, particularly in the La Defense office submarket, where a short lease exposure to a single tenant establishes dependency on the office’s vacant possession value.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report will shortly be available on www.fitchratings.com.