RPT-Fitch affirms FCT Auto ABS Compartment 2012-1

July 22 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCT Auto ABS Compartment 2012-1’s class A notes as follows:

Class A notes affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

Class B notes: Not Rated

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation reflects the stable performance of the underlying receivables. In addition, although the transaction is still in its revolving period, the characteristics of the portfolio as of end-May 2013 are in line with those at closing. The revolving period will end in December 2014.

As of end-May 2013, the cumulative default rate equalled 1.0% of the aggregate balance of all purchased receivables since closing and the cumulative losses amounted to 0.6%. The transaction benefits from excess spread, which has been on average 5.3% since inception and sufficient to cover all defaults so far. As of end-May 2013, the class A notes benefited from 34.0% credit enhancement, through the subordinated class B notes. In addition, the transaction benefits from a general reserve aimed at liquidity, available to cover senior fees, swap payments and interest payments on the class A notes. The reserve may provide credit enhancement to the extent that, while amortising along with the notes, any excess will flow through the relevant priority of payments and provide additional excess spread, available to cure any amount that would have been registered on the principal deficiency ledger.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch has maintained its original base case default expectation of 4.5% and therefore the rating sensitivities are still in line with the original new issue report. Fitch expects the transaction’s stable performance to continue but remains cautious about the exposure of the portfolio to residual value which could negatively impact the recoveries.

The transaction is a revolving securitisation of French auto lease receivables originated by Credipar. Credipar is the French subsidiary of Banque PSA Finance (BPF, not rated) which is the financial captive of the French car manufacturer PSA (B+/Negative).

Initial Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivity are further described in the New Issuer report published on 25 July 2012.