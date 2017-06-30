(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fenghui Leasing Co., Ltd's (Fenghui) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured notes issued by Silver Sparkle Limited (Silver Sparkle) at 'B' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. Silver Sparkle is a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) set up to issue the offshore notes on behalf of Fenghui. Fenghui is a Chinese domestically registered leasing company that started a leasing business in 2009. The company provides equipment leasing (77% of total receivables at end-1Q17) and entrusted loans (23%) to clients across China. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR, Senior Notes and Recovery Rating Fenghui's IDR is constrained by its high risk appetite and weak funding and liquidity, compared with higher-rated peers. Growth in the company's balance sheet has outpaced the sector average, and exceeded its internal capital generation. Fenghui relies on funding from asset-backed securities, trust and asset management products, which are susceptible to volatility in China's liquidity conditions, and the asset quality of the underlying assets. The company is operating with a negative short-term funding gap, although funding diversity has improved in the past year. Fenghui's franchise is modest amid the fragmented and competitive leasing market in China. The management team's track record with Fenghui is short and has yet to be tested through economic cycles. The company has delivered some incremental improvement in its risk-management framework, including installation of an independently functioning risk control officer system. Nonetheless, Fenghui's concentration risk remains significant. At end-1Q17, its 10 largest clients represented 146% of the company's equity. The company's strong asset growth has resulted in a decrease in its impaired loan ratio; however, its concentrated portfolio and unseasoned loans have yet to be tested in an economic downturn. Fenghui has relied on capital injections from its shareholders to support its growth. The company's rapid asset growth reduced its equity-to-assets ratio to 15.9% at end-1Q17 from 23.4% at end-2015. Shareholders announced they would inject an additional CNY2 billion in capital to Fenghui in late 2016. They injected CNY0.5 billion at end-2016, and are likely to allocate the remaining CNY1.5 billion in 3Q17. 1Q17 pro-forma equity ratio stood at 21.4% after factoring in the capital injection. The ratings are supported by the company's high profitability, improving funding diversity, and its moderate use of encumbered assets. However, the company's high profitability may not fully reflect the inherent risk in Fenghui's rapid asset growth and may not be sustained in an economic downturn or during periods of market stress. The guaranteed notes issued by Silver Sparkle constitute general, unsecured and unsubordinated obligation of Fenghui and will rank pari passu with all other existing and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of Fenghui. The notes are rated at the same level at Fenghui's Long-Term IDR, and carry a Recovery Rating of 'RR4', which reflects average recovery prospects. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDR, Senior Notes and Recovery Rating Sustained improvement in Fenghui's funding and liquidity profile, and improved risk appetite, which may be manifested in reduced asset growth, could lead to a rating upgrade. Deterioration in liquidity and asset quality, including a high encumbered balance sheet and heightened refinancing risk, may lead to a rating downgrade. As the senior notes issued by Silver Sparkle are guaranteed by Fenghui, the ratings on notes would be sensitive to the same factors that drive the guarantor's IDR. In addition, the ratings on the notes would also be sensitive to changes in the Recovery Rating, which is in turn sensitive to changes in the size of issuance relative to guarantor's unencumbered assets and the underlying recovery prospects of these same assets. Contact: Primary Analyst Shirley Hsu Associate Director +886 2 81757606 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa North Road, Taipei, Taiwan, Secondary Analyst Katie Chen Director +886 2 8175 7614 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct 2016) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001