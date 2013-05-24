RPT-Fitch affirms Ferrovial 'BBB-', outlook stable

(Repeat for additional subscribers)

May 24 (Reuters) - (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Ferrovial’s Long-term Issuer Default (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at ‘BBB-'. The ‘BBB-’ senior unsecured rating has also been affirmed for subsidiaries Ferrovial Emisiones S.A. The Short-term IDR is affirmed at ‘F3’. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Ferrovial’s recourse cash flow - Fitch’s rating perimeter - is characterised by its operating activities which are equally split between construction and services as well as its holding company-type investments, namely the prime infrastructure assets of Heathrow Airport and the ETR407 Canadian toll road.

Operating activities have shown resilience and management is increasingly focused on growth through bolt-on acquisitions in international services. Increased dividend flows from its infrastructure assets have strongly outperformed. However, Fitch views dividend income as subordinated cash flow streams and whilst providing headroom under the current rating this is not viewed as a positive rating driver for the business risk profile.

The expected senior unsecured bond is expected to rank pari passu with existing bonds and bank facilities at the recourse level. The bond will be jointly, severally and irrevocably guaranteed by Ferrovial S.A. and core majority-owned recourse subsidiaries. The final instrument rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received by the agency.

Diversified Recourse Cash Flow:

Recourse EBITDA (including dividends) of EUR956m for FY12 is generated from construction, services and dividend flow split broadly at 30%, 30% and 40% respectively. The weaker business risk profile exhibited by construction is buoyed by the services activity which has shown greater resilience through-the-cycle. Fitch expects the construction business to increasingly benefit from synergies with its concession business with an ability to tender for large-scale infrastructure projects as contractor and operator.

Infrastructure Asset Divestments:

Ferrovial’s credit metrics have been largely driven by unlocking value in its transport infrastructure portfolio and an improved up-streaming of dividends. Fitch expects management to retain sizeable minority stakes in Heathrow and ETR407. Dividend flow has improved since prior year with an outperformance against the agency’s previous forecasts.

Stable Order Book:

Ferrovial has a healthy combined backlog at EUR21.5bn for FY12 with a 3.4% decline on the prior year deemed a solid performance in the context of the challenging construction market. This overall decline was partly offset by an increase in the services order book. This translates into around 3 years of revenue, well above most of its peers, and largely a function of the positive exposure to the services business. Ferrovial has further reduced its exposure to Spain. Spanish contribution to FY12 recourse revenue decreased to 38% from 46% on prior year.

Moderate Operating Risk Profile:

Fitch believes the operating risk profile is limited to the current rating although the financial risk profile maybe viewed as stronger. On a standalone basis the three key recourse activities of construction, services and dividend flow exhibit an operating risk profile no higher than the assigned rating. The construction and services segment individually generate around EUR300m EBITDA each, which is relatively small when compared to peers from Fitch’s investment grade rating universe.

Rating Headroom:

Following the EUR500m 2018 bond issued in Q1 2013 we expect a continued reduction in bank financing and comfortable liquidity cushion with a likely recourse net cash position into 2013 & 2014. Excess liquidity derives from a 3 - 4 year period of de-leverage via divestments. Fitch expects a reverse of the investment cycle with bolt-on acquisitions in the services segment, similar to that of the recent Enterprise acquisition that may gradually improve the operating risk profile. There is comfortable headroom under the current rating for management to pursue acquisitions or increase distributions while maintaining net recourse leverage below 1.0x.

RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:

Fitch adjusts leverage calculations to reflect the ring-fenced nature of the infrastructure asset business by excluding related EBITDA and non-recourse debt but including sustainable dividends.

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:

--A material improvement in the operating risk profile of recourse subsidiaries driven by the services and construction business.

--Sustainable leverage below 1.0x Fitch adjusted recourse net debt / (EBITDA + dividends)).

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

--Sustainable increase in leverage above 1.0x Fitch adjusted recourse net debt / (EBITDA + dividends).

--Significant decrease in backlog or loss of cash flow visibility.

--Any evidence to suggest that the recourse group is providing material financial support or guarantees to non-recourse projects that underperform.