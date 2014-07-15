Fitch Affirms FGA Capital S.p.A. at 'BBB-', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed FGA Capital S.p.A.'s (FGAC) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-', Short-term IDR at 'F3', and Support Rating at '2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed FGAC's senior unsecured debt rating, including the rating of its EUR4bn EMTN programme at 'BBB-'. Fidis Finance SA's CHF125m senior unsecured notes (ISIN: CH0248542877) maturing in July 2017 have been affirmed at 'BBB-'. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by FGAC. FGAC is one of Europe's largest providers of car finance. It operates as a joint venture between CA Consumer Finance (CACF, A/Stable) and Fiat Group Automobiles S.p.A. (FGA), 100% owned by FIAT S.p.A. (BB-/Negative). KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING FGAC's IDRs and Support Rating are based on potential support from Credit Agricole (A/Stable/a), which through its consumer finance subsidiary CACF holds a 50% stake in FGAC. The four-notch difference between FGAC's Long-term IDR and that of CACF reflects Fitch's assessment of the strategic importance of the captive company to CA but also the limited 50% ownership. The Stable Outlook on FGAC mirrors that on CAC's and CA's Long-term IDRs. FGA's ratings do not have a direct influence on those of FGAC as Fitch regards FGA as a pure industrial partner from a rating perspective. However, FGA's commercial effectiveness is relevant to FGAC's business volumes and profitability and ultimately influences the attractiveness of the investment to CA. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATING FGAC's IDRs, senior debt ratings and Support Rating are sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions regarding the ability and propensity of CACF, and ultimately of CA, to provide support. FGAC's funding and liquidity benefit from the joint venture agreement under which its bank shareholder CA is committed to provide support. The agreement was renewed in July 2013, ahead of its original expiry in December 2014 and will be effective from January 2015. The new agreement naturally expires in December 2021, with automatic renewals for three-year periods. The renewal of the agreement reinforces Fitch's opinion that the propensity of CA to support FGAC is high. Under the new agreement, CA undertakes to make funding and liquidity constant and available to FGCA; funding and liquidity is to be priced at market terms and its size is to fill the needs of FGCA, including under the most stressful scenarios. Any reduction in the availability of liquidity from CA, which would signal a reduced propensity to provide support, would put FGAC's ratings under pressure. FGAC continued to diversify its wholesale funding sources in 2013. At year-end, CA's contribution to total non-equity declined to 36% (end-2012:40%) and the remainder was primarily raised through securitisations (29%) and wholesale bonds issued under its EMTN programme (16%). Outstanding bonds grew to EUR3.3bn at end-June 2014 from EUR0.5bn at end-2011. FGAC intends to transform into a bank. This transformation, which is subject to regulatory and supervisory approvals, could open up additional funding sources, such as direct European Central Bank access and customer deposits. FGAC's tangible equity/tangible assets ratio has steadily improved since the beginning of the joint venture (JV; 2006), underpinned by healthy internal capital generation (9.71% at end-2013 (end 2006: 5.27%) and FGAC estimated a Core Tier 1 ratio of 11% at the same date). Fitch considers this level adequate. Capital is of good quality as it consists entirely of equity and retained earnings and shareholders are committed to keeping FGAC adequately capitalised. Any changes to this commitment would put FGAC's ratings under pressure. A downgrade of CA's IDR, albeit unlikely, would imply a reduced ability to provide support to FGAC and could ultimately result in a downgrade of FGAC's Long-term IDR. Pressure on FGAC's ratings would also arise if CACF reduced its stake in FGAC or exited the JV agreement, which Fitch currently does not expect. An upgrade of FGAC's ratings would require an upgrade of CA's IDRs. FGAC's Outlook is linked to that on CA and is likely to move in tandem with the latter's provided that the strategic importance of FGAC for CA remains unchanged. FGAC's performance is to some extent influenced by the performance of FGA brands, but FGAC's growing cooperation with non-FIAT brands and revenue diversification from accessory services are increasingly contributing to profitability. FGAC's performance has been resilient since the onset of the car market crisis in Europe. Its operating ROAE declined only slightly to about 16% in 2013, underpinned by resilient interest and commissions income, strict control over operating expenses and access to funding from CA. Growing activities in the wealthier UK and German markets are compensating for volumes deterioration in the weaker Italian market. FGAC's gross impaired loans/total loans ratio was a low 2.11% at end-2013 and cash coverage close to 100%. Both factors should help FGAC's performance in a still challenging European car market. Contact: Primary Analyst Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Alessandro Musto Associate Director +39 02 87 90 87 201 Committee Chairperson Maria Jose Lockerbie Managing Director +44 20 3530 1083 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 31 January 2014, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance' dated 12 December 2012, 'Finance and Leasing Companies Rating Criteria' dated 11 December 2012 and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' dated 10 August 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com . 