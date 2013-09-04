Fitch Affirms FHLB Atlanta's IDR at 'AAA' and VR at 'bbb+'; Outlook Remains Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta's (FHLBATL) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. The Rating Outlook is Negative. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The IDRs have been affirmed consistent with the U.S. Sovereign rating because of FHLBATL's status as a government sponsored entity (GSE). FHLBATL has historically benefited from its affiliation with the U.S. government, and its current IDRs and Outlook benefit from the implicit support that it receives. For further details, refer to Fitch's report 'Rating Linkages to the U.S. Sovereign Rating' dated July 18, 2011. FHLBATL's VR affirmation reflects the fact that FHLBATL has never had a credit loss, consistently recovering its entire exposure to failed members, including prepayment penalties where applicable. This is despite stress in the banking sector, and specifically banking stress within its region leading to over 180 member banks being placed in receivership by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation since 2007. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, SUPPORT RATING & SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The IDR and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of FHLBATL are directly linked to the U.S. sovereign rating and will continue to move in tandem. Fitch believes that implicit sovereign support for the FHLB System would be forthcoming due to its important mission as it pertains to homeownership, serving as a source of liquidity to its members and the wide global distribution of FHLB debt. As evidenced in the significant increase in consolidated obligations and advances during 2007 and 2008, the FHLB System provided much needed liquidity to its banking members, made possible by its access to the capital markets by virtue of its GSE status. FHLBATL's outstanding advances have since come down significantly and were $89.5 billion at June 30, 2013, compared to $142.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2007. FHLBATL's Support and SRF reflect Fitch's view that sovereign support would extend to FHLBATL and its consolidated obligations. Consequently, FHLBATL's long-term IDR is reflective of implicit sovereign support. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, SUPPORT RATING & SUPPORT RATING FLOOR FHLBATL's IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumption regarding sovereign support. At the present time, Fitch anticipates the ratings will remain equalized with the U.S. Sovereign rating. Fitch anticipates resolution of the Negative Outlook on FHLBATL will coincide with Fitch's resolution of the Negative Outlook on the U.S. Sovereign rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING FHLBATL's VR is supported by strong asset quality, with no credit losses from advances. FHLB advances are fully collateralized and when a member fails, they are either paid-off by the FDIC or assumed by the acquiring entity. FHLBATL does have $19 billion of outstanding letters of credit (LOCs), which represent approximately 16% of total assets, which is relatively high compared to other FHLBs who average in the 6% range. Fitch notes the LOCs are fully collateralized with similar collateral to advances, and to date FHLBATL has not experienced any credit losses from this asset class. FHLBATL's earnings have improved over the last several quarters, as other than temporarily impaired (OTTI) losses in its investment portfolio have subsided. Fitch anticipates core return on average assets (ROAA) to closely follow the net interest margin (NIM) in the medium term, barring any unexpected gains or losses. Fitch considers FHLBATL's capital position to be a primary credit limitation to the VR. FHLBATL's capital levels are weaker relative to other FHLBs, with regulatory capital at 5.26% at June 30, 2013 (FHFA requires the FHLBs to maintain at least 4%), and funding of the aforementioned LOCs could further weaken risk-based capital levels. FHLBATL's capital levels have trended downward largely due to capital redemptions of excess capital by member banks, and the issuer appears to be further along relative to other FHLBs in redeeming its excess stock. However, Fitch views positively FHLBATL's joint capital agreement which mandates 20% of earnings to be allocated to a restricted retained earnings account until the balance equals at least 1% of outstanding obligations, and ultimately enhances the capital position. At 2Q'13 the balance of the restricted retained account was 9bps of outstanding obligations. The VR communicates Fitch's view of the stand-alone risk that FHLBATL poses to the FHLB System and does not reflect the benefit FHLBATL may receive directly through sovereign support RATING SENSITIVITIES - VIABILITY RATING A change in the positive earnings trend or unexpected pressure on capital could result in a negative rating action on the VR by Fitch. With $122 billion of assets at June 30, 2013, FHLBATL is the largest of the 12 banks making up the FHLB System, and accounts for 15% of the Systems' total assets. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta --Long-term (IDR) at 'AAA'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Support at '1'; --Support Rating Floor at 'AAA'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb+' The Rating Outlook is Negative Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher D. Wolfe +1-212-908-0771 Managing Director Fitch Ratings, Inc. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Rating Linkages to the U.S. Sovereign Rating (July 18, 2011) --'Ratings Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms (April 11, 2012). 