Fitch Affirms Fiba Faktoring and Girisim Factoring; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Turkey's Fiba Faktoring's and Girisim Faktoring's National Long-Term Ratings at 'A(tur)'. The Outlook on the National Long-Term Rating is Stable. At the same time, the agency has withdrawn the ratings as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to our coverage. Accordingly, the agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for Fiba Faktoring and Girisim Faktoring. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fiba Faktoring and Girisim Faktoring are independent factoring companies, operating in Turkey's highly fragmented factoring sector (less than 2% of Turkey's financial sector consolidated assets). Fiba Faktoring and Girisim Faktoring are part of Fiba Group. Fiba Group is a leading Turkish group operating domestically and internationally (mainly Russia, The Netherlands and Romania) with investments in both financial and non-financial services. Fitch does not assign ratings to Fiba Group; however, Fiba Faktoring's and Girisim Faktoring's credit profiles benefit from being members of Fiba Group through guarantees in respect of bank borrowings, deal flows, branding and shareholder reputation. Contact: Primary Analyst Banu Cartmell Director +44 20 3530 1109 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Radu Gheorghiu Analyst +44 203 530 1253 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here