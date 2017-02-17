(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Finland's
Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA+' with a Stable
Outlook. The issue ratings on Finland's long-term senior
unsecured foreign and
local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA+'. The
Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency IDRs at
'F1+'. The issue ratings on Finland's short-term debt have also
been affirmed at
'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Finland's 'AA+' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
Finland's rating draws support from a high value-added economy,
political
stability and very strong governance and institutional
strengths. Large pension
assets also improve fiscal and external balance sheets. However,
a series of
shocks and structural limitations has constrained GDP growth and
strained the
public finances, weighing on the ratings.
Fitch estimates GDP growth at 1.5% in 2016 (based on 1Q-3Q
data), the best
performance since 2011 and above expectations. Domestic demand
has proven more
resilient than we anticipated, helped by strengthening consumer
spending and
construction investment. Importantly, both high-frequency and
confidence
indicators point to a recovery across most industrial sectors in
2H16, marking a
turning point after years of stagnation. Labour dynamics have
improved as well
but more moderately, highlighting Finland's structural
employment challenges.
Economic momentum will be sustained in 1H17 but begin to fade
slowly thereafter
as a combination of tax and administrative measures reduce
household income
(thus hitting consumption) and there is a cyclical deceleration
in investment.
This will only partly be offset by a recovery in export growth
tied to robust
demand in key markets such as Germany and competitiveness gains
from recent
reforms. Downside risks are mostly linked to adverse external
developments,
whereas there is upside potential for stronger domestic
consumption dynamics.
Overall, Fitch maintains its cautious medium-term growth outlook
of 1.2%,
compared with the 'AA' median of 2.4%.
The authorities continue to focus on implementing structural
policies, which
should help improve the growth outlook and public finances over
the medium to
long term. Reforms to the pension system and to tackle labour
costs are being
rolled out this year, while the legal framework for a major
reorganisation of
health and social services around counties should be in place in
2H17. The
complexity of these changes creates challenges (in particular
for the latter
reform), but risks are moderated by Finland's track-record of
sound policy
implementation and strong commitment to reform from different
political and
social partners.
Fiscal performance is expected to deteriorate mildly in 2017, as
some tax relief
measures and concessions related to labour reform kick in.
However, Fitch
expects the deficit/GDP to widen to only 2.5% (from an estimated
2.2% in 2016),
with public finances benefiting from a slightly better growth
outlook. The
combination of reforms and fiscal restraint should start
bringing the deficit
down from 2018 and help cap the rise of public sector debt.
Fitch expects public
debt/GDP to rise gradually to about 67% by the end of the decade
(from an
estimated 63.7% in 2016), but downside risks would arise from
any adverse
developments on the reform agenda or from slower growth.
Finland's external position has remained broadly stable. Despite
a mild
improvement in the terms of trade, exports fell by close to 4%
in
January-November, in part as demand from Russia remained weak.
However, this was
offset by improvements in services balance, with the current
account deficit
estimated at only 0.2% of GDP. There is potential for exports to
recover, but we
do not expect the current account to turn into surplus in
2017-18. This will
prevent a significant narrowing of Finland's net external debt,
which was around
41% of GDP in 2016.
Low interest rates and tax breaks have encouraged household
indebtedness.
Household debt to income stood at 125% in 2Q16, still below
other Nordic
markets, but 20pp higher than a decade earlier. In order to
limit risks to the
financial sector, the Finnish authorities are strengthening
their
macro-prudential policy toolkit, which includes implementing a
minimum
requirement on banks' average risk weights for housing loans.
The gradual
removal of tax benefits should also help reduce debt incentives.
However,
structural factors that feed into higher house prices in urban
areas still
support higher household leverage.
The banking sector is well capitalised, profitable and
risk-averse. Despite the
weak economic track record of recent years asset quality has not
deteriorated,
with the level of non-performing loans at only 1.6% in 2Q16. The
authorities
continue to implement reforms to strengthen buffers and improve
coordination
with other authorities in the Nordic region, in particular as
large foreign
banks such as Nordea turn their subsidiaries into branches
(which shifts the
supervisory responsibility away from Finland).
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Finland a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA+'
on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully
reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in positive
rating action include:
-Evidence of an improvement in medium-term growth prospects and
increased
competitiveness.
-A sustained downward trend in the government debt-to-GDP ratio.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in negative
rating action include:
- Weaker nominal GDP growth, further affecting the
sustainability of public
finances.
- Failure to stabilise public debt over the medium term, for
example because of
significant slippage from fiscal consolidation targets.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary
deficit averaging 0.7%
of GDP, trend real GDP growth averaging 1.2% per year, an
average effective
interest rate of 2.2%, and GDP deflator inflation of 1.8%. On
the basis of these
assumptions, the debt-to-GDP ratio would peak at 66.7% in 2021
before edging
back to 65.8% by 2025.
