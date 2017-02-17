(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Finland's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA+' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Finland's long-term senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'F1+'. The issue ratings on Finland's short-term debt have also been affirmed at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Finland's 'AA+' IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers: Finland's rating draws support from a high value-added economy, political stability and very strong governance and institutional strengths. Large pension assets also improve fiscal and external balance sheets. However, a series of shocks and structural limitations has constrained GDP growth and strained the public finances, weighing on the ratings. Fitch estimates GDP growth at 1.5% in 2016 (based on 1Q-3Q data), the best performance since 2011 and above expectations. Domestic demand has proven more resilient than we anticipated, helped by strengthening consumer spending and construction investment. Importantly, both high-frequency and confidence indicators point to a recovery across most industrial sectors in 2H16, marking a turning point after years of stagnation. Labour dynamics have improved as well but more moderately, highlighting Finland's structural employment challenges. Economic momentum will be sustained in 1H17 but begin to fade slowly thereafter as a combination of tax and administrative measures reduce household income (thus hitting consumption) and there is a cyclical deceleration in investment. This will only partly be offset by a recovery in export growth tied to robust demand in key markets such as Germany and competitiveness gains from recent reforms. Downside risks are mostly linked to adverse external developments, whereas there is upside potential for stronger domestic consumption dynamics. Overall, Fitch maintains its cautious medium-term growth outlook of 1.2%, compared with the 'AA' median of 2.4%. The authorities continue to focus on implementing structural policies, which should help improve the growth outlook and public finances over the medium to long term. Reforms to the pension system and to tackle labour costs are being rolled out this year, while the legal framework for a major reorganisation of health and social services around counties should be in place in 2H17. The complexity of these changes creates challenges (in particular for the latter reform), but risks are moderated by Finland's track-record of sound policy implementation and strong commitment to reform from different political and social partners. Fiscal performance is expected to deteriorate mildly in 2017, as some tax relief measures and concessions related to labour reform kick in. However, Fitch expects the deficit/GDP to widen to only 2.5% (from an estimated 2.2% in 2016), with public finances benefiting from a slightly better growth outlook. The combination of reforms and fiscal restraint should start bringing the deficit down from 2018 and help cap the rise of public sector debt. Fitch expects public debt/GDP to rise gradually to about 67% by the end of the decade (from an estimated 63.7% in 2016), but downside risks would arise from any adverse developments on the reform agenda or from slower growth. Finland's external position has remained broadly stable. Despite a mild improvement in the terms of trade, exports fell by close to 4% in January-November, in part as demand from Russia remained weak. However, this was offset by improvements in services balance, with the current account deficit estimated at only 0.2% of GDP. There is potential for exports to recover, but we do not expect the current account to turn into surplus in 2017-18. This will prevent a significant narrowing of Finland's net external debt, which was around 41% of GDP in 2016. Low interest rates and tax breaks have encouraged household indebtedness. Household debt to income stood at 125% in 2Q16, still below other Nordic markets, but 20pp higher than a decade earlier. In order to limit risks to the financial sector, the Finnish authorities are strengthening their macro-prudential policy toolkit, which includes implementing a minimum requirement on banks' average risk weights for housing loans. The gradual removal of tax benefits should also help reduce debt incentives. However, structural factors that feed into higher house prices in urban areas still support higher household leverage. The banking sector is well capitalised, profitable and risk-averse. Despite the weak economic track record of recent years asset quality has not deteriorated, with the level of non-performing loans at only 1.6% in 2Q16. The authorities continue to implement reforms to strengthen buffers and improve coordination with other authorities in the Nordic region, in particular as large foreign banks such as Nordea turn their subsidiaries into branches (which shifts the supervisory responsibility away from Finland). SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Finland a score equivalent to a rating of 'AA+' on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that could individually or collectively, result in positive rating action include: -Evidence of an improvement in medium-term growth prospects and increased competitiveness. -A sustained downward trend in the government debt-to-GDP ratio. Future developments that could individually or collectively, result in negative rating action include: - Weaker nominal GDP growth, further affecting the sustainability of public finances. - Failure to stabilise public debt over the medium term, for example because of significant slippage from fiscal consolidation targets. KEY ASSUMPTIONS In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary deficit averaging 0.7% of GDP, trend real GDP growth averaging 1.2% per year, an average effective interest rate of 2.2%, and GDP deflator inflation of 1.8%. On the basis of these assumptions, the debt-to-GDP ratio would peak at 66.7% in 2021 before edging back to 65.8% by 2025. Contact: Primary Analyst Federico Barriga Salazar Director +44 20 3530 1242 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Michele Napolitano Senior Director +44 20 3530 1882 Committee Chairperson James McCormack Managing Director - Head of Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1286 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016) Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016) 