Fitch Affirms Finland at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Finland's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA' with Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on Finland's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AAA' respectively. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Finland's ratings are underpinned by a high-value-added economy, and strong political and social institutions. Finland's score on governance indicators is higher than even the 'AAA' peer median. Finland has a strong track record of prudent fiscal policy management and economic policy implementation. The general government sector has a net asset position of just under 60% of GDP due to the strong financial position of statutory pension plans. Finland is among only six OECD countries to enjoy a government net asset position. Since 2012 the Finnish economy has been adjusting to sector-specific shocks in the electronics and paper sectors, in addition to cyclical weakness. Finland is also experiencing the effects of population ageing. The working-age population decreased between 2010 and 2013, and has fallen further in 1H14. The combination of the structural decline in key industrial sectors and a diminishing workforce has led to a sharp decline in productivity growth and in estimates of potential economic growth. Fitch expects real GDP growth to decline 0.1% on average this year. We expect growth to pick up modestly over the years ahead, with real GDP expanding 1.1% and 1.3% in 2015 and 2016 respectively. One area of uncertainty is whether the impact of EU restrictive measures on Russia - and counter-measures by Russia - would result in a greater-than-expected weakening of economic prospects in Russia, which is Finland's third-largest export market. The combination of cyclical weakness and structural difficulties is adversely affecting the public finances. Fitch expects the general government deficit to reach 2.7% of GDP this year, compared with 2.3% in 2013. Consolidation measures in 2015 will contribute to the deficit ratio edging back to 2.6% in 2015, and 2.1% in 2016. Persistent deficits will result in the government debt-to-GDP ratio rising over the forecast horizon, to 64.5% in 2016 from 56% in 2013. In June Alexander Stubb succeeded Jyrki Katainen as Prime Minister. The new government confirmed the structural reform programme introduced in summer 2013 and its commitment to the spending limits outlined in March 2014. The government's parliamentary term ends in April 2015. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, future developments that could, individually or collectively, result in downward pressure on the ratings include: -A continued rise in the government debt-to-GDP ratio in the medium-term -A persistently low potential growth rate of the economy, affecting further the sustainability of the public finances KEY ASSUMPTIONS In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes a primary surplus averaging 0.4% of GDP, trend real GDP growth averaging 1.2%, an average effective interest rate of 2.2% and GDP deflator inflation of 2%. On the basis of these assumptions, the debt-to-GDP ratio would peak at 65.4% in 2018, before edging back to 62.5% by 2023. Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation, such as that experienced by Japan from the 1990s. 