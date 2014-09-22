Fitch Affirms First Commonwealth Financial's IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook Remains Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) and its subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank, at 'BBB-' and 'F3', respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable. FCF's ratings affirmation reflects the company's solid capital position and improving asset quality. Ratings are constrained by the bank's weak profitability and liquidity relative to community banking peers and legacy credit concentrations. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT FCF's asset quality metrics continued to improve since the last review. Nonperforming assets continued to fall to 0.87% of total assets as of second quarter 2014 (2Q'14) from 1.15% at year-end 2013 and 1.99% at year-end 2012. Net charge-offs also fell to 0.40% of average loans for the last 12 months. Following the financial crisis, FCF has been actively de-risking its loan portfolio through running off and selectively disposing of large legacy loan concentrations. As a result, credit losses have historically exhibited some volatility. Although elevated charge-offs are expected to persist while the bank works through legacy issues, Fitch's current ratings reflect the expectation that credit quality has largely stabilized. FCF has implemented a number of capital management initiatives over the past year including increasing its dividend, repurchasing common shares, and redeeming trust preferred debt. Despite these actions, FCF maintains solid levels of capital with a tangible common equity ratio totaling 9.19% as of 2Q'14. Regulatory capital ratios are also above well-capitalized standards with Tier 1 leverage and total risk based capital (RBC) totaling 10.19% and 13.46%, respectively. FCF's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that capital will continue to be managed down at a measured pace commensurate with the bank's risk profile as the bank resolves legacy asset quality issues. FCF's earnings continue to be pressured by the prolonged low interest rate environment and elevated noninterest expenses. FCF's net interest margin (NIM) ranks among the lowest compared to community banking peers at 3.26% for 2Q'14, down from 3.39% at year-end 2013. Return on average assets (ROAA) and return on average equity (ROAE) were also below industry and community banking peers at 0.79% and 6.89% for the last 12 months. Yields on loans fell during the most recent quarter to 4.01% from 4.23% at year-end as higher yielding loans continued to run off the balance sheet and are replaced by lower yielding assets. FCF's has reported elevated noninterest expenses in recent periods due to higher operating expenses related to a project to overhaul the bank's IT systems. Fitch expects FCF's earnings to improve in the near term as the bank recognizes cost savings related to the project. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT FCF's ratings are highly sensitive to the bank's credit quality performance and capitalization. Should asset quality trends reverse or capital levels become challenged due to aggressive capital management or increased credit losses from newly formed impaired assets, negative rating actions could ensue. Conversely, positive rating action may occur if the bank successfully improves earnings to levels more in line with higher rated peers while improving its funding and liquidity profile. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS First Commonwealth Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCF whose debt ratings are aligned with FCF's reflecting Fitch's view that the bank subsidiary is core to the franchise. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES First Commonwealth Bank's ratings are sensitive to changes to FCF's VR or any changes to Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank subsidiary and holding company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable outlook: First Commonwealth Financial Corp. --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F3'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb-'; --Support Floor at 'NF' --Support at '5'. First Commonwealth Bank --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Long-Term deposit at 'BBB''; --Short-Term IDR at 'F3'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb-'; --Short-Term deposit at 'F2'; --Support Floor at 'NF'; --Support at '5'. 