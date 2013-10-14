Fitch Affirms First Data's IDR at 'B'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for First Data Corp. (FDC) at 'B' with a Stable Rating Outlook. FDC has announced a refinancing of its parent company debt, approximately $2 billion in senior unsecured PIK notes maturing 2016 issued by First Data Holdings Inc. (HoldCo) which is the direct parent company of FDC and a subsidiary of New Omaha Holdings L.P. These notes and the subsequent refinancing debt are not obligations of FDC. Fitch did, however, view the maturity of the HoldCo notes as a potential issue in any attempt to further extend the capital structure beyond 2016. In addition, this maturity could have affected efforts to refinance the still outstanding $1.75 billion in subordinated notes due 2016 at FDC. The HoldCo debt will be refinanced in part by an exchange for roughly $1.4 billion in new 14.5% senior unsecured PIK notes due 2019 issued by HoldCo which will not be an obligation of FDC. The 2016 noteholders will also be paid approximately $300 million in cash. The cash payment will be financed by the issuance of an equal amount of 14.5% convertible preferred stock in the HoldCo to existing equity owners. The preferred stock will also not be an obligation of FDC. Fitch believes this refinancing is a modest positive for the credit by opening up a path to further extend the company's capital structure. The nearest significant maturity for the company is the aforementioned $1.75 billion in subordinated notes due 2016. In 2017 and 2018 the company has various portions of its secured term loans set to mature, which Fitch views as being easier to refinance given their position in the capital structure. The end result is essentially a viable five-year-plus runway for the company to grow out of its currently highly levered capital structure. FDC has had other modestly positive events in 2013 relative to the credit. In April, the company named Frank Bisignano as its new CEO, having left his prior role as co-COO of JP Morgan. Fitch believes that management has since taken on a more intense focus on driving efficiencies, most notably in the Financial Services (FS) segment, and enhancing its product offerings, particularly in the Retail and Alliance Services (RAS) business. These efforts had already begun to materialize in the June quarter results with EBITDA margins for both the RAS and FS segments near record highs. RATINGS DRIVERS From an operational perspective, Fitch believes core credit strengths include: --Stable end-market demand with below-average susceptibility to economic cyclicality; --A highly diversified, global and stable customer base consisting principally of millions of merchants and large financial institutions; --A significant advantage in scale of operations and technological leadership which positively impact the company's ability to maintain its leading market share and act as barriers to entry to potential future competitors. In addition, FDC's FS business benefits from long-term customer contracts and generally high switching costs; --Low working capital requirements typically enable a high conversion of EBITDA less cash interest expense into cash from operations. Fitch believes operational credit concerns include: --Mix shift in the RAS segment, including a shift in consumer spending patterns favoring large discount retailers, has negatively affected profitability and revenue growth and could lead to greater than anticipated volatility in results; --High fixed cost structure with significant operating leverage would typically drive volatility in profitability during business and economic cycles; --Consolidation in the financial services industry and changes in regulations could continue to negatively impact results in the company's FS segment; --Potential for new competitive threats to emerge over the long term including new payment technology in the RAS segment, the potential for a competitor to consolidate market share in the RAS segment, and the potential for historically niche competitors in the FS segment to move upstream and challenge FDC's relative dominance in card processing for large financial institutions. From a financial perspective, Fitch believes core credit strengths include expectations that the company will use the majority of excess free cash flow (FCF) for debt reduction. Credit concerns include a highly levered balance sheet that results in minimal financial flexibility and reduces the company's ability to act strategically in a business that has historically benefited from consolidation opportunities. Fitch estimates EBITDA for the LTM period at $2.3 billion, roughly flat with the prior year period. Over the next 12 months, Fitch would expect modest revenue growth with the potential for relatively strong EBITDA growth as EBITDA margin enhancements provide greater operating leverage. Fitch estimates leverage (total debt / total EBITDA) at 9.8x as of June 2013. Fitch believes leverage will likely remain high over the next several years but could drop to roughly 8x by 2015. Fitch estimates FCF for the LTM period at $75 million. Fitch's estimate of FCF adjusts for payments made by FDC to its minority interest partners in several consolidated joint ventures including Bank of America Merchant Services (BAMS). These payments are not recorded in FDC's cash flow from operations but rather cash flows from financing. Cash flow generation is down over the prior year reflecting recent weakness in the business. Going forward, Fitch expects FCF to average above $200 million annually. This estimate is aided in part by management's recent decision to significantly increase equity compensation across a broad portion of the employee base which is expected to save approximately $60 million in cash the first year. Liquidity as of June 30, 2013 was solid with cash of $363 million ($110 million of which was available to the company in the U.S.). FDC has an undrawn revolving credit facility which, pro forma for approximately $500 million of which expired in September 2013, provides an additional $1 billion in liquidity and expires September 2016. Fitch estimates that FDC generated approximately $75 million in FCF over the LTM period which further adds to liquidity. Total debt as of June 30, 2013 was $22.7 billion, which includes approximately $15.6 billion in secured debt, $4.6 billion in unsecured debt and $2.5 billion in subordinated debt (all figures approximate). Fitch has affirmed the ratings for FDC as follows: --Long-term IDR at 'B'; --$1 billion senior secured revolving credit facility expiring September 2016 at 'BB-/RR2'; --$2.7 billion senior secured term loan B due 2017 at 'BB-/RR2'; --$4.7 billion senior secured term loan B due 2018 at 'BB-/RR2'; --$1 billion senior secured term loan B due 2018 at 'BB-/RR2'; --$1.6 billion 7.375% senior secured notes due 2019 at 'BB-/RR2'; --$510 million 8.875% senior secured notes due 2020 at 'BB-/RR2'; --$2.2 billion 6.75% senior secured notes due 2020 at 'BB-/RR2'; --$2 billion 8.25% junior secured notes due 2021 at 'CCC+/RR6'; --$1 billion 8.75%/10.0% PIK Toggle junior secured notes due 2022 at 'CCC+/RR6'; --$815 million 10.625% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'CCC+/RR6'; --$785 million 11.25% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'CCC+/RR6'; --$3 billion 12.625% senior unsecured notes due 2021 at 'CCC+/RR6'; --$1.75 billion 11.25% senior subordinated notes due 2016 at 'CCC/RR6'; --$750 million 11.75% senior subordinated notes due 2021 at 'CCC/RR6'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The Recovery Ratings (RRs) for FDC reflect Fitch's recovery expectations under a distressed scenario, as well as Fitch's expectation that the enterprise value of FDC, and hence recovery rates for its creditors, will be maximized in a restructuring scenario (as a going concern) rather than a liquidation scenario. In deriving a distressed enterprise value, Fitch applies a 15% discount to FDC's estimated operating EBITDA (adjusted for equity earnings in affiliates) of approximately $2.4 billion for the LTM ended Sept. 31, 2012 which is equivalent to Fitch's estimate of FDC's total interest expense and maintenance capital spending. Fitch then applies a 6x distressed EBITDA multiple, which considers FDC's prior public trading multiple and that a stress event would likely lead to multiple contraction. As is standard with Fitch's recovery analysis, the revolver is fully drawn and cash balances fully depleted to reflect a stress event. The 'RR2' for FDC's secured bank facility and senior secured notes reflects Fitch's belief that 71%-90% recovery is realistic. The 'RR6' for FDC's second lien, senior and subordinated notes reflects Fitch's belief that 0%-10% recovery is realistic. The 'CCC/RR6' rating for the subordinated notes reflects the minimal recovery prospects and inherent subordination in a recovery scenario. RATINGS SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --Greater visibility and confidence in the potential for the company to access the public equity markets. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: --If FDC were to experience sustained market share declines or if typical price compression accelerates; --If the U.S. economy were to experience a sustained recession. Contact: Primary Analyst Jason Paraschac, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0746 Fitch Ratings, Inc. Contact: Primary Analyst Jason Paraschac, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0746 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Jamie Rizzo, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0548 Committee Chairperson Mark Oline Managing Director +1-312-368-2073 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated Aug. 5, 2013; and --'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers', dated Nov. 13, 2012. 